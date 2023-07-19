Russia attacked Odesa early Wednesday for a second straight night. A CNN team in the southern city witnessed a sustained barrage from the air defense near the direction of the port.
It comes after Russian forces launched airstrikes on Odesa Tuesday in what Moscow said was retaliation for Kyiv's attack on the Crimean bridge linking the annexed peninsula to Russia.
Meanwhile, a senior Russian diplomat said Moscow would be prepared to return to the critical Black Sea grain deal if its demands are met by international partners.
Here's what else you should know:
- Black Sea grain deal: A senior European Union official said the EU is “extremely concerned” about Russia’s withdrawal and will expand its solidarity lanes to aid Kyiv in exporting Ukraine's grain. The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that Russia’s decision was a “stab on the back at global food security prices.” French President Emmanuel Macron said Russian leader Vladimir Putin made a “huge mistake” with his decision to “weaponize” food and Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told CNN the move was "very deplorable." Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said the withdrawal will "inevitably" result in more crises around the world.
- Support for Ukraine: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which met virtually Tuesday, discussed Kyiv’s “urgent need for ammunition.” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the meeting demonstrated the allies’ "unwavering support for Ukraine."
- On the ground: Two civilians were killed and seven people were injured by Ukrainian shelling in separatist-controlled areas of the Donetsk region, a Russia-backed official said. Meanwhile, the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said the Ukrainian counteroffensive is “far from a failure” despite moving slower than anticipated. And Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says the military was creating conditions to continue advancing along the southern front.
- Russian special forces: Putin transferred the Grom special forces unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the jurisdiction of the Russian National Guard (or Rosgvardiya), which will allow it to be deployed to the front lines in Ukraine, said Alexander Khinshtein, a member of the Russian Parliament from Putin’s United Russia party. The move comes just weeks after Putin met with the leadership and personnel of the Ministry of Defense, the Russian National Guard, the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, following an attempted coup by the Wagner private military group.
- Ukrainian strike impact: Ferry crossings across the Kerch Strait, which separates annexed Crimea from Russia, have been suspended, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Republic of Crimea announced on Tuesday. The announcement follows an apparent strike Monday by Ukrainian forces on the bridge, which damaged the road.