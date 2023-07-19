Russia attacked Odesa early Wednesday for a second straight night. A CNN team in the southern city witnessed a sustained barrage from the air defense near the direction of the port.

It comes after Russian forces launched airstrikes on Odesa Tuesday in what Moscow said was retaliation for Kyiv's attack on the Crimean bridge linking the annexed peninsula to Russia.

Meanwhile, a senior Russian diplomat said Moscow would be prepared to return to the critical Black Sea grain deal if its demands are met by international partners.

Here's what else you should know: