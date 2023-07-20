Russia's war in Ukraine

The Russian-backed leader of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, claimed on Thursday that a Ukrainian drone hit an area in the occupied Crimea and killed a teenage girl.

Four administrative buildings were damaged in one of the settlements in the northwest of Crimea as a result of a drone strike from Ukraine, Aksyonov said in a post on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, there were casualties – a teenage girl died," Aksyonov added.

CNN has reached out for comment to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which has yet to respond.