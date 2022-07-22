World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 2:41 a.m. ET, July 22, 2022
5 min ago

Turkey says an agreement for Ukrainian grain transport will be signed Friday. Here's what we know

From CNN's Yusuf Gezer, Victoria Butenko, Niamh Kennedy, Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood 

A farmer harvests a barley field in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on July 18.
A farmer harvests a barley field in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on July 18. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

An agreement to allow the safe transport of Ukrainian grain from the country's blocked ports will be signed on Friday in Istanbul, according to a statement from Turkey's communications directorate.

Details of the emerging deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey with Russia and Ukraine, have not yet been divulged, and Turkey's statement was met with caution by Ukrainian officials.

The statement said the deal would be signed at 4:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. ET) by the Ukrainian and Russian sides, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UN Secretary General Secretary-General António Guterres.

  • Why this matters: Western officials have previously accused Moscow of "weaponizing" food supplies, with leaders and experts warning of a catastrophic food crisis as millions of tons of Ukrainian grain are unable to reach the global market due to the war. A United States official said last month they had intelligence that the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy "is under orders to effectively blockade the Ukrainian ports of Odesa and Ochakiv." The Kremlin has previously rejected accusations that Russia is obstructing the export of grain from Ukraine and instead blamed the West and Kyiv.
  • Some background: Turkish, Ukrainian and Russian officials last held talks with the support of the UN on the issue of grain exports on July 13. Speaking at the time, Guterres said that although the meetings had proven that Russia and Ukraine can talk, there is still "a long way to go" to broker peace between the two countries. 
  • What the UN says now: On Thursday, deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary General, Farhan Haq, said the UN is trying to reach an "agreement that would allow for Ukrainian and Russian food and fertilizer to reach global markets." Although no deal has been formalized, Haq told a briefing the UN is "hopeful" and will wait to "see what happens" when talks pick up again Friday. 
  • What the Ukrainians say: More talks are expected before the agreement is signed, a top Ukrainian official has cautioned. "Following negotiations, a document can be signed, that will contain the obligations of the parties regarding the safe operation of the export routes in the Black Sea," Oleg Nikolenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Thursday. Nikolenko stressed that the Ukrainian delegation "will support only those decisions that will guarantee the security of the southern regions of Ukraine, the strong positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Black Sea, and the safe export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the world markets." 
  • Western reaction: US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Thursday that Washington welcomes the "agreement in principle" to allow the safe transport of Ukrainian grain, but is focused on "holding Russia accountable for implementing this agreement and for enabling Ukrainian grain to get to world markets," European officials familiar with the discussions expressed optimism about the agreement, but cited concerns about its implementation. The officials said Russia is unlikely to follow through on the agreement without any issues.
49 min ago

Zelensky says Ukraine has "significant potential" to advance on the battlefield

From CNN's Tim Lister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video message on Thursday, July 21.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video message on Thursday, July 21. (Office of President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his national security team believes "we have a significant potential for the advance of our forces on the front and for the infliction of significant new losses on the occupiers."

Zelensky was speaking in his daily video message after meeting with intelligence chiefs, the armed forces commander, and the Interior and Defense Ministers.

"We defined tasks in some tactical areas to strengthen our positions. And we also thoroughly worked out the issue of providing the troops with the modern weapons — the intensity of attacks on the enemy still needs to be increased," Zelensky said.

He said that his chief of staff Andriy Yermak and armed forces commander Gen. Valery Zaluzhny had another conversation with the US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley.

"And tomorrow we also expect news for our state from Turkey regarding the unblocking of our ports," Zelensky said. 

Listing places struck by Russian artillery and rocket forces Thursday, Zelensky said each strike "is an argument for Ukraine to receive more HIMARS and other modern and effective weapons."

He also welcomed a proposed resolution in the US Senate that would recognize Russia's actions against Ukraine as genocide. 

6 hr 6 min ago

Ukrainian military says Russian assaults in 3 regions were unsuccessful

From CNN's Tim Lister

The Ukrainian military has reported another day of heavy artillery and rocket fire by Russian forces in both the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, accompanied by airstrikes. But it says the Russians have failed to gain ground in either region, nor in the south.

In Kharkiv, "the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of Velyki Prohody -Pitomnyk with assault actions," the military's General Staff said. The area is about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of Kharkiv.

In one of the most intense current battles in Donbas, the General Staff said that another attempt to break through Ukrainian lines along the Luhansk-Donetsk border had failed.

"Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the offensive in the direction of the Lysychansk refinery - Ivano-Daryivka. The enemy suffered losses and retreated," it said.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russia launched artillery fire in areas to the north of the city, The General Staff said.

"The Russians have been constantly shelling the city for 20 days now. As a result of today's shelling, two people were injured," the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh, told Ukrainian television. "There has been no water supply in the city for two months, and 15% of residents do not have electricity due to shelling."
"22,000 people remain in the city. If the shelling increases, more people will want to evacuate."

The area around the town of Bakhmut was also shelled again Thursday, and there were also airstrikes, the General Staff said.

In the south, the Russians were repelled when they tried to launch an assault along the border of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the General Staff said. This area, around Andriivka, has seen an increase in combat in recent days but no shift in current positions. 

1 hr 19 min ago

Russia's Ukraine war effort running "out of steam" as Putin's ability to spy in Europe cut in half, MI6 chief says

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand and Jim Sciutto

Richard Moore, the head of MI6 speaks with CNN, at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday July 21.
Richard Moore, the head of MI6 speaks with CNN, at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday July 21. (CNN)

The chief of Britain's foreign intelligence service believes that Russia is losing steam in its invasion of Ukraine, and has lost its ability to spy in Europe "by half" following the expulsion of more than 400 Russian intelligence officers from cities across Europe and the arrest of several deep-cover spies posing as civilians.

Richard Moore, the head of MI6, told CNN's Jim Sciutto at the Aspen Security Forum that since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, European countries have expelled "north of 400 Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover" across the bloc.

"And we reckon, in the UK, that has probably reduced their ability to do their business to spy for Russia in Europe by half," Moore said. He added that a number of "illegals," or Russian spies operating under deep cover and masquerading as ordinary civilians, have also been exposed and arrested in recent months.

Moore also said he believes Russia could be "about to run out of steam" in Ukraine.

"I think our assessment is that the Russians will increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower material over the next few weeks," he said. "They will have to pause some way and that will give the Ukrainians opportunities to strike back."
"Their morale is still high," Moore said, referring to the Ukrainians. "They're starting to receive increasing amounts of good weaponry." Russia, by contrast, failed significantly in its initial objectives to take Kyiv and overthrow the government there and is largely using "cannon fodder" for its offensives in eastern Ukraine, he said.

Asked whether the war in Ukraine has made Russia a "target rich environment" for the UK and its allies to recruit potential assets, Moore would only say that "it is our hope" that Russians in the intelligence and diplomatic services will "reflect on what they are witnessing in Ukraine" and decide to "strike back against the system" as many did during the Prague Spring in 1968.

Read more here.