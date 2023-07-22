World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Sophie Tanno and Thom Poole, CNN

Published 0907 GMT (1707 HKT) July 22, 2023
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

Zelensky insists counteroffensive about to "gain pace" after slow start

From CNN's Vasco Cotovio

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks as he attends a meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at Horodetskyi House, on July 19, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks as he attends a meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at Horodetskyi House, on July 19, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Ukrainian army's ongoing counteroffensive is expected to "gain pace" after a slow start.

Speaking at the Aspen security forum on Friday, Zelensky blamed the slow progress on the operation having started later than expected, as well as a lack of munitions.

“We did have plans to start it in spring, but we didn't because frankly, we had not enough munitions, and armaments and not enough properly trained brigades, I mean, properly trained in these weapons,” Zelensky said.

“Because we started a bit late, it can be said, and it’s the truth, shared by all experts, that it provided Russia was the time to mine all our land and build several lines of defence.”

“Definitely they had a bit more time than they needed because of that they built all of those lines. And really, they had a lot of mines on our fields because of that a slower pace of our counter offensive actions,” Zelensky explained. 

The Ukrainian President said despite the difficulties, his countrymen were making progress. 

“We didn't want to lose our people, our personnel and our servicemen, we didn't want to lose equipment and because of that, they were quite careful about the offensive actions,” he said.
“I would say that we are approaching a moment when relevant actions can gain pace because we are already going through some mine locations and we are demining these areas.”

Zelensky's words came as Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West is disappointed with the results of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“It is obvious that the Western curators of the Kiev regime are clearly disappointed with the results of the so-called counter-offensive,” Putin said Friday, using the Russian name for Ukraine’s capital.

Some background: Since the Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, the fighting has proved tougher than some anticipated, with progress being measured in hundreds of meters as opposed to tens of kilometers.

Ukraine had hoped to use the push to expel a significant amount of Russian forces from Ukrainian soil and turn the tide of the war.

35 min ago

Six people killed and eight wounded by Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine, regional military officials say

From CNN’s Pierre Meilhan and Kostan Nechyporenko

Six people were killed and eight others were wounded following Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine, regional military administration officials said Saturday.

On Friday, four people were killed and three were injured in Niu York, in a Russian bombardment on the city, and two others deaths from a separate strike were reported in Druzhba, the head of Donetsk region military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a statement via Telegram. 

Authorities have launched an investigation into the deadly attack in Niu York, according to the Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office. 

“The explosive waves damaged residential buildings and outbuildings. The final number of victims of the shelling is being established. Law enforcement officers and rescuers are working at the scene,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

In addition, three people were injured from Russian artillery in Nikopol, across the river from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk region military administration, said via Telegram, adding that eight homes and nine other building were damaged in the shelling. 

In the Kharkiv region, a 30-year-old man was wounded following Russian shelling in Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district, Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv region military administration said via Telegram. 

One person was also injured in the city of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson region military administration said via Telegram.

46 min ago

Ukraine must neutralize the Crimean bridge that was target of recent attack, Zelensky says

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London

A view shows the section of a road split and sloping to one side following an alleged attack on the Crimea Bridge, that connects the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula across the Kerch Strait, in this still image taken from video released on July 17, 2023.
A view shows the section of a road split and sloping to one side following an alleged attack on the Crimea Bridge, that connects the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula across the Kerch Strait, in this still image taken from video released on July 17, 2023. Сrimea24tv/Handout

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that the Kerch Bridge connecting Russia to Crimea serves as a lifeline for Moscow's invasion and must be neutralized.

“The Crimean bridge, this is not just a logistical road, this is the road used to feed the war with ammunition, and this is being done on a daily basis,” Zelensky told the Aspen Security Forum, where he appeared by video.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 in a move that Ukraine, its allies and various international bodies condemned as illegal. Zelensky characterized the bridge as an extension of that Russian offense, calling it "an enemy facility built outside the law, outside international laws and all applicable norms."

“So understandably this is our objective," he continued. "Any target that is bringing war, not peace, must be neutralized." 

The Ukrainian president also reiterated his government’s objective is to “reclaim the whole of the Crimea.”

“It's our sovereign territory, an unalienable part of our nation,” he said.

More background: Ukraine has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed two people and wounded a third on the Crimean bridge earlier this week.

The nearly 12-mile crossing is the longest in Europe and holds huge strategic and symbolic importance for Moscow.

Monday’s attack was the second on the bridge since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, after a fuel tanker exploded while crossing it in October.

A source in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) told CNN the most recent attack was a joint operation of the SBU and Ukraine’s naval forces. And earlier this month, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister made what appeared to be the clearest admission yet that Ukrainian forces were also responsible for the October attack.

1 hr 3 min ago

Russian military blogger who called Putin a "bum" will be held in custody until September, state media reports

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Katharina Krebs

Igor Girkin, who is also known as Igor Strelkov, former pro-Russian separatist military commander, attends a press conference of Russian nationalist group, known as the "Club of Angry Patriots," in Moscow, Russia, on May 12, 2023.
Igor Girkin, who is also known as Igor Strelkov, former pro-Russian separatist military commander, attends a press conference of Russian nationalist group, known as the "Club of Angry Patriots," in Moscow, Russia, on May 12, 2023. Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Well-known Russian military blogger and former official in the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic Igor Girkin has been remanded in custody until September 18 by a judge at the Meshchansky District Court in Moscow, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Friday. 

Girkin, who also goes by the nom de guerre Igor Strelkov, has been openly critical of Russia’s military in Ukraine and even Russian President Vladimir Putin himself, calling the leader a "lowlife" and "cowardly bum."

Girkin had asked the judge to place him under house arrest, arguing he is not a flight risk and claiming he has a heart condition.

The prosecution asked for Girkin to be remanded in custody, saying he was a flight risk and citing his connections to law enforcement agencies, Russian media also reported. In his statement to court, the prominent blogger argued he could not flee abroad.

“The investigator’s statement that I can hide abroad is frankly ridiculous, I am wanted by Interpol in most countries of the world, I have been sentenced by the Hague Tribunal to life imprisonment for a crime that I did not commit,” he said. 

Last year, a Dutch court found Girkin guilty of mass murder for his role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 — which resulted in the death of the aircraft’s 298 passengers — and he was sentenced in absentia to life in prison.

"I am by no means going to hide from the investigation and am ready to defend my rights in court," Girkin added. "I ask the court to take into account that I have been living permanently in Moscow for nine years and have never hidden from the Federal Security Service or other law enforcement agencies of Russia. That's all I wanted to say."