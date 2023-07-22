Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks as he attends a meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at Horodetskyi House, on July 19, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Ukrainian army's ongoing counteroffensive is expected to "gain pace" after a slow start.

Speaking at the Aspen security forum on Friday, Zelensky blamed the slow progress on the operation having started later than expected, as well as a lack of munitions.

“We did have plans to start it in spring, but we didn't because frankly, we had not enough munitions, and armaments and not enough properly trained brigades, I mean, properly trained in these weapons,” Zelensky said.

“Because we started a bit late, it can be said, and it’s the truth, shared by all experts, that it provided Russia was the time to mine all our land and build several lines of defence.”

“Definitely they had a bit more time than they needed because of that they built all of those lines. And really, they had a lot of mines on our fields because of that a slower pace of our counter offensive actions,” Zelensky explained.

The Ukrainian President said despite the difficulties, his countrymen were making progress.

“We didn't want to lose our people, our personnel and our servicemen, we didn't want to lose equipment and because of that, they were quite careful about the offensive actions,” he said.

“I would say that we are approaching a moment when relevant actions can gain pace because we are already going through some mine locations and we are demining these areas.”

Zelensky's words came as Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West is disappointed with the results of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“It is obvious that the Western curators of the Kiev regime are clearly disappointed with the results of the so-called counter-offensive,” Putin said Friday, using the Russian name for Ukraine’s capital.

Some background: Since the Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, the fighting has proved tougher than some anticipated, with progress being measured in hundreds of meters as opposed to tens of kilometers.

Ukraine had hoped to use the push to expel a significant amount of Russian forces from Ukrainian soil and turn the tide of the war.