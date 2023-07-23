A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a destroyed Russian tank in the recently liberated village of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on July 21, 2023. Stringer/Reuters

Deadly Russian shelling continued overnight, striking targets in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

At least 2 people were killed in northeastern Kharkiv, according to local military commanders. Two others were injured including a 60-year-old man and 72-year-old woman.

“Over the past day, the enemy has been massively shelling settlements in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupyansk and Izium districts with artillery, mortars and aircraft,” Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv region military administration, said on Telegram.

“Our defenders are holding their positions in the Kupyansk sector. The enemy has made no progress,” Syniehubov added.

Elsewhere, Russian forces struck 20 civilian settlements in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region 69 times overnight into Sunday, the head of the Zaporizhzhia region military admiration Yurii Malashko said in a statement on Sunday.

Russian troops also attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia city and the district with four missiles overnight, causing no casualties, according to Malashko.

Zaporizhzhia is a key front in Ukraine's counteroffensive.