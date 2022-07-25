Firefighters work at the site of a Russian missile strike in a sea port of Odesa, Ukraine, on July 23. (Joint Forces of the South Defence/Reuters)

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres looked simultaneously relieved and apprehensive as the grain export deal he brokered was signed in front of him in Istanbul on Friday.

Immediately following the signatures by Russia, Ukraine, and intermediary Turkey, the UN secretary general said the deal offered a "beacon of hope," heralding food relief for the developing world.

Sadly for Guterres and all those counting on the much-needed food, his months of diplomatic slog — including visits to Moscow and Kyiv to nail the deal — ultimately illuminated the limitations of trusting Russia.

There is no explicit ceasefire in the deal, but Russia's obligations were clearly spelled out: "The Russian Federation has committed to facilitate the unimpeded export of food, sunflower oil and fertilizers," a statement from Guterres' office said.

Less than 24 hours after its signing, the post-deal calm in Odesa — the principle port named in the accord — was shattered as two sea-launched Russian Kalibr cruise missiles slammed into the harbor.

Russia's apparent coda to the grain agreement it had signed has been deplored by Ukraine and its allies — and widely held as proof of its duplicity.

Putin's weakness: Russia's invasion of one of the world's breadbaskets has caused global food insecurity, yet Moscow got concessions through the deal in order to allow Ukraine's grain to flow. That's usually called extortion.

To get Russia to release the grain by ending blockades on Ukrainian ports, Guterres had to strike a parallel deal on the side with Russia, effectively easing some sanctions on food and fertilizer. UN officials explained the diplomacy as "based on the principle that measures imposed on the Russian Federation do not apply to these products."

Clearing those sanctions will bring money into Moscow's coffers — which is perhaps the enduring takeaway of Guterres' deal: Putin will make limited compromises for cash.

But in doing so, Putin has perhaps revealed, like Tolkien's Smaug, a potentially fatal vulnerability in his defenses. The mythical dragon's weakness was a missing scale, and Putin's appears to be the economic bite of international sanctions. Whatever his other reasons for agreeing to the deal, the need to pay for the war likely weighs heaviest.

