WNBA star Brittney Griner arrives in Russian court for hearing

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, on July 27. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters)

US basketball star Brittney Griner has arrived at the Khimki regional court near Moscow for the sixth hearing of her trial.

Griner's attorney Alexander Boykov told CNN that Griner is expected to testify Wednesday, adding that prosecutors will also have the opportunity to question her.

The two-time US Olympic basketball gold medalist was arrested on February 17 at a Moscow airport, a week before Russia invaded Ukraine, on accusations of alleged attempted drug smuggling, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Griner pleaded guilty earlier this month, a decision the defense hopes will be taken into account by the court and perhaps lead to a less severe sentence. But the US State Department has classified her as wrongfully detained, and her supporters have called for her release, fearing she might be used as a political pawn amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Griner’s lawyers have argued that their client was prescribed medical cannabis for “severe chronic pain.”

At Tuesday’s hearing, a narcologist brought in by Griner’s defense team said that it is likely Griner used the hash oil found in her luggage for medical purposes rather than recreational purposes, based on her prescription.

Speaking after Tuesday's hearing concluded, Griner's lawyer Maria Blagovolina said the witness “explained that in various countries — namely in the USA — medical cannabis is a popular treatment specifically among athletes.”

Charge d’Affaires of the US embassy Elizabeth Rood is also attending the hearing. A verdict is not expected today.