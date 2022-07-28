More than 25,000 people, including nearly 4,000 children, have been evacuated to Russia from the Russian-backed separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the past 24 hours, state-run news agency TASS said Thursday, citing Russian authorities.

Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia's National Defense Management Center, said about 3,000 vehicles had crossed the border into Russia in the past day, TASS reported.

Mizintsev added nearly 2.9 million people, including about 460,000 children, in total have been evacuated since the start of what he called Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Some context: Bloody battles have raged for months in eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces now control the Luhansk region but have so far been unsuccessful in taking all of Donetsk. According to an adviser to Ukraine's president, Russian troops are attempting to consolidate gains in Donetsk rather than taking over the entire region "at this stage."