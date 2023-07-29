World
1 min ago

What Ukraine must do to win in its southern push – and what Russia has in reserve

From CNN's Tim Lister

The Ukrainian military is doubling down on efforts to break through thick Russian defenses in its counteroffensive in the south, which has struggled to gain momentum since being launched at the beginning of June.

Ukrainian officials have said little about what fresh units are being committed to the offensive, but the military has clearly added recently-minted units equipped with western armor in at least one important segment of the southern front.

The challenges faced by the Ukrainians are perhaps less to do with numbers and more to do with capabilities, training and coordination, factors that are critical when an attacking force is faced with such an array of defenses.

The commitment of new units this week does appear to have enabled the Ukrainians make modest advances south of the town of Orikhiv, edging closer to the important Russian hub of Tokmak some 20 kilometers to the south of the current frontline.

There are other modest successes further east, but the few frontline accounts to have emerged speak of unceasing Russian aviation and artillery strikes.

24 min ago

At least 9 injured in Dnipro attack, Ukrainian military official says

From CNN's Svitlana Vlasova and Mariya Knight

A residential building was partially destroyed after a missile strike in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Friday, July 28, 2023.
A residential building was partially destroyed after a missile strike in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Friday, July 28, 2023. Vitalii Matokha/AFP/Getty Images

A Russian missile strike on an apartment block in central Dnipro has left at least nine people injured, according to Serhii Lysak, the head of the region's military administration.

Two teenagers were among those hurt. Doctors say the injured victims are in "satisfactory condition" and will be treated at home.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that another of the buildings hit in the missile strikes was that of the Security Service, although the building was largely empty.

“Dnipro. Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine's building were hit. Russian missile terror again.”

Zelensky added on Telegram: “Promptly held conversations with the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service, and the military administration head. All necessary services are on site.”

He concluded: “We will do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people. These bastards will answer.”

Some context: Dnipro has seen several serious attacks. In May at least two people died when a hospital and veterinary clinic were hit.

And in January, at least 40 people were killed in a strike on an apartment block.

35 min ago

Moscow vows to retaliate for attack on Russian city that wounded over a dozen people

From CNN’s Uliana Pavlova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia, on April 4, 2023.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia, on April 4, 2023. Maxim Shemetov/Reuters/FILE

Moscow reserves the right to take tough measures in response to a missile attack that wounded more than a dozen people in the Russian border region of Rostov on Friday, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

The official, Maria Zakharova, said the strike on the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog was "directed against the civilian population and peaceful infrastructure. They obviously had no military meaning."

Zakharova called on the international community to condemn the attack. "The Russian side reserves the right to take tough retaliatory measures," she said.

Russia has frequently hit Ukrainian civilian targets throughout the conflict.

What we know about the strike: Earlier on Friday, air defenses shot down a missile over Taganrog. The missile’s remnants fell on the center of the city, leaving 14 people wounded, according to the Russian defense ministry.

The ministry says air defense systems also intercepted a second missile in the Rostov region Friday, but that it "fell in a deserted area." Rostov's governor confirmed the second attack.

Friday's strike on Taganrog is believed to be the first time the city – some 40 kilometers (nearly 25 miles) from the border with Ukraine — has been hit since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack, which if conformed would mark a rare case of Kyiv using missiles inside Russia.

52 min ago

EU Council imposes sanctions on Russians over "digital information manipulation campaign"

From CNN’s Zahid Mahmood and Martin Goillandeau

The European Union Council said on Friday that it imposed sanctions on seven Russian individuals and five entities.

Those sanctioned are accused of conducting a "digital information manipulation campaign" called 'RRN' (Recent Reliable News), aimed at distorting information and disseminating propaganda in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," the council said in a statement.

The statement said the campaign to which “government bodies or bodies affiliated to the Russian state have participated” does rely on “fake web pages usurping the identity of national media outlets and government websites, as well as fake accounts on social media.”

“This coordinated and targeted information manipulation is part of a broader hybrid campaign by Russia against the EU and the member states,” the statement added.

The impacted entities: The sanctioned entities include Infornos — an online outlet “closely linked to the Russian military intelligence (GRU) and is responsible for setting up more than 270 media proxy online outlets that disseminate propaganda in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," according to the council.

They also include the Kremlin-linked non-profit ANO Dialog, the Institute of the Russian Diaspora, as well as Social Design Agency and Structura National Technologies —two Russian IT companies and prominent representatives of the above-mentioned entities.

The statement said the EU sanctions toward Russia’s war on Ukraine now apply to about 1,800 individuals and entities altogether.

1 min ago

African Union chairman says Putin is willing to "find a solution" to end war, but needs to convince Ukraine

From CNN’s Zahid Mahmood and Mariya Knight

Rusian President Vladimir Putin is willing to engage in “dialogue and find a solution” to end the war in Ukraine, according to Azali Assoumani, the African Union chairman and president of the Union of the Comoros.

Now the union needs to convince Ukraine to hold negotiations with Russia, he said Friday. Assoumani said the African Union will “act as an intermediary.”

He also said Putin's offer to help Africa with food supply after pulling out of the key Black Sea grain deal is “not quite enough.”  

“We need to achieve a ceasefire, because war is always something unpredictable, and the longer it goes on, the more unpredictable it becomes,” he said.

Some background: In mid-June, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other African leaders traveled to Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and present a 10-step peace initiative that several African countries have agreed to participate in.

At his Russia-Africa summit, Putin has said the Kremlin is “carefully” considering the African leaders’ proposal.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out any peace negotiations with Russia until Moscow’s troops withdraw from his country’s territory. Zelensky said allowing any negotiations while another nation's military is occupying Ukraine would only "freeze" the war, pain and suffering caused by Putin's invasion.