Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a press conference in Kyiv on July 19. Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images

The war is "gradually returning" to Russia's territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday, after another round of drone attacks on Moscow.

"Russian aggression has gone bankrupt on the battlefield. Today is the 522nd day of the so-called 'special military operation,' which the Russian leadership expected to last for a week or two," Zelensky said.

"Ukraine is getting stronger. Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia — to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process," he added.

Zelensky warned, however, that Russia can still attack Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure this winter, as it did last year to devastating effect. The president said that on Sunday he met with regional officials to discuss preparations for possible scenarios.

On Sunday, Zelensky also met with wounded fighters and medical teams during a trip to Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Attacks on Russian soil: Russia said it brought down three Ukrainian drones trying to attack Moscow on Sunday, the second reported attack on the country's capital in a week.

In recent months, Russia has also reported Ukrainian missiles reaching cities miles from the border and incursions by anti-Kremlin Russian fighters aligned with Kyiv.