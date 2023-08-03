A woman reacts as she stands with her son in front of a memorial with the names of civilians killed by Russian troops during their occupation of Bucha, north of Kyiv, on July 3. Sergei Supinksky/AFP/Getty Images

Approximately 10,749 civilians have been killed and 15,599 others wounded in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February last year, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The death toll includes 499 children, Yuriy Belousov, the head of the War Crimes Department of Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office, said in an interview with the news agency Interfax-Ukraine.

Once Ukraine’s occupied territories are liberated, the number of those killed is expected to "increase many times,” he said.

“I think that there will be tens of thousands of dead in Mariupol alone,” Belousov said.

The figures of the Prosecutor General's Office are similar to those of international organizations like the United Nations, he added.

On July 7, the UN reported it had confirmed the deaths of “more than 9,000 civilians, including over 500 children,” but the real number is expected to be higher.

Belousov also said his team had recorded 98,000 war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine during the invasion.