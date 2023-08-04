A satellite image shows smoke still rising from the site of a purported Russian drone strike on port infrastructure in southwestern Ukraine, more than 24 hours after Ukrainian authorities reported the attack.
The image, taken Thursday morning by the BlackSky, shows the smoke rising in a port area along the Danube River in the city of Izmail, near the border with Romania.
Meanwhile, Russian officials said seven Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow.
Here are other headlines you should know:
- On the ground: The UN warned about the impact of a "new wave of attacks" on civilians in Ukraine, including aid workers. Ukrainian officials continue to cool expectations for the progress of the counteroffensive as fighting remains concentrated in two parts of the southern Zaporizhzhia region. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said there were no deadlines for the offensive. Meanwhile, a shopping center and hospital were damaged in shelling of the southern city of Kherson, Ukrainian officials said.
- Warnings from Poland and Lithuania: Wagner mercenaries who have moved from Russia to Belarus may try to destabilize NATO's eastern flank, Polish and Lithuanian leaders warned Thursday. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also warned of "further provocations" amid growing tensions between Warsaw and Minsk.
- New sanctions: The European Council adopted new sanctions and further restrictive measures Thursday in response to Belarus' involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission said. The changes align the Belarus sanctions with those applied to Russia, according to the council.
- Dnipro dam recovery: Ukrainian officials have given details of a large pipeline being built to supply water to communities affected by the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro river in June. Oleksandr Kubrakov, the minister in charge of infrastructure, said the goal is to launch the project's first link by the end of the month.
- Eye on North Korea: The US has concerns that Pyongyang is considering providing lethal aid to Moscow, with American intel showing the Kremlin is looking to increase military cooperation between the two nations to help Putin’s invasion, according to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby. His comments come after Russia's defense minister recently visited North Korea.