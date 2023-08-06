Ukrainian forces allegedly shelled a university in Russian-held territory with controversial cluster munitions, Russia's state media TASS reported, citing emergency services on the scene.

TASS said that the Donetsk University of Economics and Trade was hit by the weapons, causing a fire to break out. Emergency services said there were no people inside at the time and they are working to put out the fire.

CNN has not been able independently verify the claim.

Donetsk has been plagued by fighting since 2014, when Russia began backing pro-Moscow separatists. The region was one of four territories Russia said it would annex last year in violation of international law.

Understanding cluster munitions: Cluster munitions are particularly dangerous when fired near populated areas because they scatter explosive material, so-called “bomblets,” across large areas, posing a greater threat to nearby civilians than many other types of explosives. Those that fail to explode on impact can detonate years later, posing a long-term risk to anyone who encounters them, similar to landmines.

The danger posed by cluster weapons has prompted more than 100 countries – including the United Kingdom, France and Germany – to sign a treaty prohibiting their use.

Their use in the conflict: Russian forces have been accused of using cluster bombs throughout the conflict, killing at least 200 civilians, the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said in a statement on Friday.

The United States began sending Kyiv American-made cluster bombs last month despite concerns regarding the danger they pose to civilians. US President Joe Biden told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that he approved the shipments because Ukraine was "running out of ammunition."