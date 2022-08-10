World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 3:15 a.m. ET, August 10, 2022
1 min ago

13 killed after Russian rockets hit central Ukraine

From CNN's Mayumi Maruyama and Josh Pennington

Shelling by Russian forces killed 13 people and critically wounded five others in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, according to the head of the region's military administration.

The towns of Myrivska and Marhanets in Nikopol district were hit by 80 rockets that landed in residential areas late Tuesday night, Valentyn Reznichenko wrote in a Telegram post Wednesday.

Marhanets sits on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

More than 20 high-rise buildings, a cultural center, two schools, the city council building and several other administrative buildings were struck, Reznichenko said.

Several thousand people are without electricity in Marhanets, while up to a thousand people in Myrivska are without gas, according to Reznichenko. "It was a tragic night," he wrote in the post.

Some context: Kyiv has accused Russian forces of storing heavy weaponry in and launching attacks from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which they took over in early March. Moscow, meanwhile, has claimed Ukrainian troops are targeting the complex. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described recent artillery and rocket fire in the area as "suicidal," further adding to fears of an accident at the plant, which is the largest of its kind in Europe.

21 min ago

Russians have begun training on Iranian drones, US believes

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand

The US believes Russian officials have begun training on drones in Iran, the latest sign that Moscow plans to buy the systems for its war in Ukraine.

"During the last several weeks, Russian officials conducted training in Iran as part of the agreement for UAV transfers from Iran to Russia," a US official told CNN. The official said the intelligence about the training has recently been declassified.

CNN has reached out to the Russian Embassy in Washington for comment. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said last month that Russia had "no comments on the matter" when asked by reporters about the drones.

CNN first reported last month that a Russian delegation had visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice since June to examine weapons-capable drones, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan and satellite imagery obtained exclusively by CNN.

Read the full story here.

4 hr 52 min ago

War against Ukraine "must end with Crimea," Zelensky says

From CNN’s Arnaud Siad

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video message on Tuesday August 9.
Ukraine must liberate annexed Crimea to end its war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.

“This Russian war against Ukraine and against all of free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea — its liberation,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.
“Today it is impossible to say when this will happen. But we are constantly adding the necessary components to the formula for the liberation of Crimea.
“… Crimea is Ukrainian, and we will never give it up.”

Russia's occupation of Crimea threatens global security, he added.

“The presence of Russian occupiers in Crimea is a threat to the entire Europe and to global stability. (…) There will be no stable and lasting peace in many countries on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea as long as Russia is able to use our peninsula as its military base,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president went on to recall the historical significance of the peninsula for Ukrainians, saying: “Our state is home to peoples whose national cultures and aspirations were formed in Crimea. Therefore, when we work for the liberation of the peninsula, we are fighting for the restoration of the territorial integrity of our state, and for the return of home to the indigenous peoples of Ukraine.”

On Tuesday, a series of explosions were reported in the area of a Russian air base in Crimea. There has been no word from the Ukrainian side about any attack in the area. Ukraine is not known to have struck the territory of Crimea since the Russian invasion began.

Russia invaded and subsequently annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

7 hr 3 min ago

Russia dangles freedom to prisoners if they fight in Ukraine. Many are taking the deadly gamble

From CNN's Nick Paton Walsh, Daria Markina, Sebastian Shukla, Oleksandra Ochman and Darya Tarasova

Promises of freedom and riches are made to convicts in cramped jail cells. Frantic phone calls ensue between relatives and inmates weighing the offer. Then prisoners vanish, leaving their loved ones to sift through reports of the wounded arriving in hospitals.

This scene is playing out in the convict communities across Russia. With a regular army stretched thin after nearly six months of a disastrously executed and bloody invasion of Ukraine, there's increasing evidence that the Kremlin is making ugly choices in its ugly war and recruiting Russia's prisoners to fight.

Over a month-long investigation, CNN has spoken to inmates caught up in Russia's newest recruitment scheme, along with their relatives and friends. Activists believe hundreds have been approached in dozens of prisons across Russia — from murderers to drug offenders.

Read the full story here.

4 hr 51 min ago

Explosions rock area of Russian airbase in Crimea killing at least one

From CNN's Tim Lister, Anna Chernova, Olga Voitovich, Yulia Kesaieva and Ivana Kottasová

Smoke rises after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea on August 9.
One person has died and multiple others were injured in a series of large explosions that rocked the area of a Russian military airbase in the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea on Tuesday, local authorities have said.

Footage from the scene showed large plumes of smoke billowing into the air. The Russian defense ministry said the blasts had been caused by detonated aviation ammunition, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported.

"Around 3:20 p.m., several aviation munitions detonated on the territory of the airfield 'Saki' near the settlement of Novofedorivka," the ministry said in the statement, according to RIA Novosti.

Earlier on Tuesday Kоnstantin Skorupsky, Minister of Health of the Republic of Crimea, said five people were injured following the explosions. It is not clear if the person who died was among those previously reported as injured.

Ambulance crews and an air ambulance were sent to the site of the explosions, according to the health ministry.

There was no word from the Ukrainian side about any possible attacks in the area. Ukraine is not known to have struck the territory of Crimea since the Russian invasion began.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and considers Crimea part of its territory. Kyiv and its allies do not recognize the annexation and consider the peninsula Ukrainian territory under Russian occupation.

Read the full story here.