Russian forces are evacuating to the left bank of the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region after Ukrainian strikes made a third key bridge in the area impassable, Ukrainian officials said.

“We are watching how the leadership of the Russian forces uses the remains of transport routes to evacuate to the left bank of Dnipro in order to feel safe," Ukrainian military spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk told the country's media on Sunday.

The destruction of the three bridges — including the Kakhovka bridge this weekend — has impeded the movement of heavy military equipment and the supply of ammunition to the Russians on the right bank of the river, making it ''extremely complicated to the point of being impossible,'' she added.

Attacks along southern frontline: Meanwhile, heavy Russian shelling continued in the south of Ukraine along the occupied line of defense over the weekend, Ukraine’s military said.

On Sunday night, Smerch multiple rocket launchers targeted Mykolaiv and the settlement of Bereznehuvate, killing one person and injuring another, according to Ukraine’s Operational Command South (OC South).

In the city of Mykolaiv, residential areas and port infrastructure were shelled, and communication lines and industrial facilities were damaged, leaving one civilian wounded, OC South added.

The city of Nikopol was shelled twice on Sunday night with heavy-barreled artillery, destroying five high-rise buildings, six houses, a kindergarten and other civilian infrastructure. No casualties were reported.

Also on Sunday, the city of Marhanets was struck by Grad rockets. One civilian was hospitalized and a dozen homes and a power grid were destroyed.

Enerhodar also came under shelling on Sunday. One person was killed and two people were wounded, OC South said.

The Ukrainian military said it destroyed two "enemy" ammunition depots in in Muzykivka and Nova Kakhovka on Saturday.

CNN cannot independently confirm all the incidents.