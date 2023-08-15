Kyiv is pushing back on criticism that its troops are not advancing fast enough on the front lines, saying it is focused on destroying Russia's capabilities and disrupting its logistics.

"Long-range missiles for Ukraine now mean a sharp reduction in Russia's combat capabilities," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This is the destruction of rear logistics — warehouses, transportation, fuel. It is the acceleration of Ukrainian offensive operations. It is about saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, minimizing losses... And most importantly, it is about de-escalation."

Here are the top headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine: