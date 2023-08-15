World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Deadly Maui wildfires

live news

Live

Fulton County Trump probe

Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Chris Lau, CNN

Updated 12:01 a.m. ET, August 15, 2023
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

It's early morning in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Kyiv is pushing back on criticism that its troops are not advancing fast enough on the front lines, saying it is focused on destroying Russia's capabilities and disrupting its logistics.

"Long-range missiles for Ukraine now mean a sharp reduction in Russia's combat capabilities," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This is the destruction of rear logistics — warehouses, transportation, fuel. It is the acceleration of Ukrainian offensive operations. It is about saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, minimizing losses... And most importantly, it is about de-escalation." 

Here are the top headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine:

  • Battlefield reports: Russia is continuing its offensive in the east and intensifying its activity near Kupiansk and Lyman, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said, adding that its fighters are preventing Russia's advances. Heavy fighting also continues near Bakhmut, where Ukraine has liberated 3 more square kilometers, Maliar said. Meantime, two people were injured by Russian shelling in Kharkiv, according to police. In the port city of Odesa, three supermarket workers were injured after Ukrainian air defenses repelled a series of Russian airstrikes Monday, the Ukrainian air defense forces said.
  • Ukraine's offensive: In the south, Ukrainian forces are conducting offensive operations in the areas of Melitopol and Berdiansk, Maliar said. At least six people were injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling in Russian-occupied areas of the Donetsk region, a Russia-appointed official said.
  • Attacks in Russia: The Russian defense ministry said its air defenses destroyed multiple drones over the Belgorod region, which sits near the Russia-Ukraine border. In recent months, drone attacks on Belgorod have become an almost daily occurrence. 
  • US aid: The United States' newest $200 million package of security assistance for Ukraine will include air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armor capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Looking ahead, the White House is optimistic that Congress will pass supplemental aid for Ukraine on a bipartisan basis, even as Republicans in the House have voiced opposition to additional money for Ukraine.
  • Black Sea tensions: Ukraine's foreign ministry condemned Moscow after a Russian vessel fired warning shots and boarded a Turkish-owned cargo vessel in the Black Sea. Russia said it stopped the Sukru Okan on Sunday to ensure it was not carrying "prohibited goods" to Ukraine, as tensions flare over the sea's shipping lane. The general dry cargo ship was empty at the time of the incident and was on the way to pick up grain from Danube ports, according to the shipping company.
1 hr 57 min ago

Russian shelling wounds 2 in Kharkiv region

From CNN's Svitlana Vlasova

At least two people were injured Monday following Russian shelling in the northeastern Kharkiv region, according to Ukrainian police. 

A 62-year-old woman and a 14-year-old were wounded in the village of Buhaivk, police said.

Russia has recently intensified shelling in the region, where an evacuation order is in place for the city of Kupiansk.

3 hr 13 min ago

6 wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk, Russia-appointed official says

From CNN's Josh Pennington

At least six people, including a 6-year-old-boy, were injured following Ukrainian shelling in Russian-occupied areas of the Donetsk region, the head of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said Monday. 

Moscow-backed DPR chief Denis Pushilin said the boy was injured in a village in the south of the region, while the other casualties were reported in eastern parts of Donetsk city.

Infrastructure was damaged during the attacks, he added. 

37 min ago

US announces new $200 million in security assistance for Ukraine

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Victoria Butenko

Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting in New York on August 3.
Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting in New York on August 3. Mary Altaffer/AP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new package of security assistance for Ukraine, including air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armor capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment.

The package is worth $200 million, and comes from “previously authorized Presidential Drawdown Authority” — money that remained after a Defense Department accounting error.

“Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks. Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” Blinken said in a statement Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US and President Joe Biden on Monday for the latest package of security assistance.

"Air defense missiles, artillery ammo, mine clearing systems, and anti-tank weapons will add strength to our Defense Forces. Another step toward our joint victory," Zelensky tweeted. 

3 hr 20 min ago

Ukraine says it's preventing Russia's advance in the east

From CNN's Svitlana Vlasova and Lauren Kent

Russia is continuing its offensive in the east and intensifying its activity near the cities of Kupiansk and Lyman, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Monday.

"Currently, there is a certain decrease in the number of attacks and ammunition used by the enemy in the east, but this does not mean that the enemy has retreated from its plans," Maliar said in a Telegram post.
"The enemy is currently regrouping and trying to restore the lost capabilities. The fighting continues," she said. "Our defenders managed to prevent the enemy's advance and significantly reduced its offensive potential." 

Heavy fighting also continues near Bakhmut, Maliar said, adding that Russian forces are attempting to regain lost ground in the areas west of Klishchiivka, west of Andriivka and Kurdyumivka. Ukraine has managed to liberate 3 more square kilometers in the Bakhmut area, bringing the total area recaptured to 40 square kilometers, she said. 

In the south, Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting offensive operations in the areas of Melitopol and Berdiansk, according to Maliar. 

"In the direction of Urozhaine, south and southeast of Staromayorsk in Donetsk region, they [Ukrainian forces] have succeeded and are consolidating the achieved positions," Maliar added. "In the course of the offensive, the Ukrainian defense forces in the Tavria sector continue to liberate Urozhaine."

Kyiv has pushed back on criticism that its troops are not advancing fast enough, saying that it is focused on destroying Russia's capabilities and disrupting its logistics.

3 hr 24 min ago

Russia says it thwarted 2 more Ukrainian drone attacks in the Belgorod region

From CNN’s Uliana Pavlova

Russian air defenses destroyed multiple drones over the southwestern Belgorod region, Moscow's defense ministry said Monday.

There were no casualties or damage, it said.

“On August 14, at about 12:15 Moscow time and 12:45 Moscow time, attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against objects on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted,” the ministry said in a statement. 

Belgorod sits near the Russia-Ukraine border, just 80 kilometers from Kharkiv, Ukraine. In recent months, drone attacks on the region have become an almost daily occurrence. 