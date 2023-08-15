Kyiv is pushing back on criticism that its troops are not advancing fast enough on the front lines, saying it is focused on destroying Russia's capabilities and disrupting its logistics.
"Long-range missiles for Ukraine now mean a sharp reduction in Russia's combat capabilities," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"This is the destruction of rear logistics — warehouses, transportation, fuel. It is the acceleration of Ukrainian offensive operations. It is about saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, minimizing losses... And most importantly, it is about de-escalation."
Here are the top headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine:
- Battlefield reports: Russia is continuing its offensive in the east and intensifying its activity near Kupiansk and Lyman, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said, adding that its fighters are preventing Russia's advances. Heavy fighting also continues near Bakhmut, where Ukraine has liberated 3 more square kilometers, Maliar said. Meantime, two people were injured by Russian shelling in Kharkiv, according to police. In the port city of Odesa, three supermarket workers were injured after Ukrainian air defenses repelled a series of Russian airstrikes Monday, the Ukrainian air defense forces said.
- Ukraine's offensive: In the south, Ukrainian forces are conducting offensive operations in the areas of Melitopol and Berdiansk, Maliar said. At least six people were injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling in Russian-occupied areas of the Donetsk region, a Russia-appointed official said.
- Attacks in Russia: The Russian defense ministry said its air defenses destroyed multiple drones over the Belgorod region, which sits near the Russia-Ukraine border. In recent months, drone attacks on Belgorod have become an almost daily occurrence.
- US aid: The United States' newest $200 million package of security assistance for Ukraine will include air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armor capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Looking ahead, the White House is optimistic that Congress will pass supplemental aid for Ukraine on a bipartisan basis, even as Republicans in the House have voiced opposition to additional money for Ukraine.
- Black Sea tensions: Ukraine's foreign ministry condemned Moscow after a Russian vessel fired warning shots and boarded a Turkish-owned cargo vessel in the Black Sea. Russia said it stopped the Sukru Okan on Sunday to ensure it was not carrying "prohibited goods" to Ukraine, as tensions flare over the sea's shipping lane. The general dry cargo ship was empty at the time of the incident and was on the way to pick up grain from Danube ports, according to the shipping company.