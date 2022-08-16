Train services suspended in most of Crimea after explosion at ammo depot

Train services from Russia into Crimea have been suspended across most of the occupied peninsula after an explosion at an ammo depot in the village of Maiskoye, according to a local administration official.

“After consulting with the leadership of the Crimean railroad, the decision was made to stop passenger trains coming from the mainland at the Vladislavovka station,” the head of the Russian-controlled Crimea administration, Sergei Aksyonov, said on his Telegram channel.

“There the passengers will be provided with buses to take them to the nearest bus stations," he added.

Russian state broadcaster TASS news agency said earlier that detonations at an ammo depot in Maiskoye had damaged the nearby train station.

Later Tuesday, Aksyonov said that the damaged tracks had been repaired.

“Train traffic on this section will resume after the completion of all necessary safety measures," he said.

Dzhankoi sits on a train line connecting Crimea to the occupied city of Melitopol. According to several Ukrainian officials, the line is regularly used to transport military equipment to the frontline.