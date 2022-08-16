World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo

Updated 3:23 a.m. ET, August 16, 2022
1 hr 22 min ago

Zelensky calls for more sanctions on Russia for "nuclear blackmail" around Zaporizhzhia plant

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video address on Monday, August 15. (Office of President of Ukraine)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called for tougher sanctions in response to what he described as Russia's "nuclear blackmail" around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. 

"Provocative shelling of the territory of the plant continues. Under cover of the plant, the invaders are shelling nearby towns and communities. The Russian military hides munitions and equipment at the facilities of the plant. The station is de facto mined," Zelensky said during his evening video address.
"It is necessary to move from discussions and calls to new tough sanctions against Russia, against 'Rosatom' and the entire nuclear industry of the terrorist state. All Russian forces must immediately withdraw from the territory of the station and neighboring areas without any conditions."

Zelensky claimed that Russia “ignores” the security demands of the EU and 42 countries that have called on it to withdraw its forces from the station.

"Any radiation incident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP can be a blow to the countries of the European Union, and to Turkey, and to Georgia, and to countries from more distant regions. Everything depends on the direction and strength of the wind. If a catastrophe occurs due to Russia's actions, the consequences can hit even those who remain silent for the time being," Zelensky said.
"And if now the world lacks the strength and determination to protect one nuclear plant, it means that the world will lose. Lose to terrorists. Yield to nuclear blackmail."

Some context: Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russian forces, which seized the plant in March, of storing heavy weaponry inside the complex and using it as cover to launch attacks, knowing that Ukraine can't return fire without risking hitting one of the plant's six reactors — a mistake that would spell disaster. Moscow, meanwhile, has claimed Ukrainian troops are targeting the site. Both sides have tried to point the finger at the other for threatening nuclear terrorism.

1 hr 21 min ago

Russia ready to supply military equipment to allies and train foreign soldiers, Putin says

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova

Participants listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a ceremony opening the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow on August 15. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

Russia is ready to supply military equipment to its allies and Moscow is open to training foreign fighters, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening ceremony of a military expo on Monday.

“Russia sincerely cherishes historically strong, friendly, truly trusting ties with the countries of Latin America, Asia, and Africa. (We) are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms to armored vehicles and artillery to combat aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles," Putin said during opening remarks for the during the Army-2022 forum.
“We highly value the fact that our country has many allies, partners, like-minded people on different continents.”

Putin also stressed the advantages of training foreign soldiers in Russia and said Moscow invites allies to do joint military exercises.

“We also see great prospects in the training of foreign servicemen and their advanced training. Thousands of military professionals from around the world are proud alumnus of the military universities and academies of our country,” Putin said.

Russia will continue to work energetically in this important area, he said.

6 hr 16 min ago

Russian presence in south complicated by Ukrainian attacks on supply lines, officials say

From CNN's Tim Lister

Russia's presence in parts of southern Ukraine is becoming more tenuous as Ukrainian long-range systems — many of them supplied by Western allies — target their supply lines, Ukrainian officials said.

Ivan Fedorov, mayor of occupied Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region, said the destruction of a railway bridge southwest of the city at the weekend had further complicated Russian resupply routes.

Fedorov, who is not in the city, said on Ukrainian television that "the enemy uses Melitopol as a logistics center for the transportation, trans-shipment of ammunition and heavy weapons. The enemy transports most of the ammunition by rail. On the night August 13- August 14, a railway bridge was blown up. The enemy still cannot restore it; the rubble is being dismantled.
"We see the migration of military personnel from Kherson to Melitopol. Military personnel take their families out of Melitopol."

The Russians had stepped up security in Melitopol, checking the local population, he added. "Mass filtering of local civilians continues in Melitopol, in people's homes, on the streets," he said.

Fedorov said the Russian security service (FSB), Russian reserve guards and special Chechen units were present in the city.

Up to 6,000 people were waiting in line for evacuation, he said. "People wait for five to seven days, spend the night on the roadsides. It is faster to leave through Crimea, people use this route as well," he said.

Kherson attacks: Meanwhile, Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of Kherson Civil Military Administration, told Ukrainian television on Monday that persistent attacks by Ukrainian forces on bridges across the Dnipro River had caused serious difficulties for Russian forces.

"The impossibility of (the Russians) supplying ammunition allows us to say that if they cannot resolve the issue of crossing to the Dnipro right bank in the next two weeks, then they will have no other opportunity than to leave their positions," he said.

A substantial part of the Russian occupying force is on the right (northern) bank of the Dnipro, in Kherson city and further upstream. Khlan claimed the Russians had moved their command headquarters to the southern bank of the Dnipro.

5 hr 27 min ago

Casualties reported as Wagner base in Luhansk hit by Ukrainian strike

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva

A base used by Russian mercenary group Wagner in eastern Ukraine was hit by artillery or rocket fire at the weekend, according to social media videos geolocated to the occupied town of Popasna.

The Wagner group of private military contractors has played an active role in the fighting in Donbas, often deployed as infantry to advance on towns from which Ukrainian forces have withdrawn. The paramilitary group is sponsored by Russia.

Serhiy Hayday, the Ukrainian official who is head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said on his Telegram channel Monday that "the Armed Forces of Ukraine once more successfully worked on the enemy headquarters."

"This time it was yesterday in Popasna, where the headquarters of PMC 'Wagner' was smashed with a well-aimed hit," Hayday said. "The number of dead is being clarified."

Over the weekend, pro-Russian Telegram accounts associated with the Wagner group showed extensive damage to a building in Popasna and said there had been casualties.