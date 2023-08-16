At least three people were killed Tuesday following Russian missile strikes in northwest and central Ukraine.
Meanwhile, a barrage of Russian missiles also targeted the western region of Lviv, injuring at least 19 people and damaging civilian infrastructure.
Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it struck Kyiv's military industry but did not comment on whether it targeted residential areas. Russian forces have consistently denied attacking civilian infrastructure, despite evidence to the contrary.
Here are other headlines you should know:
- NATO controversy: Ukrainian officials slammed comments by Stian Jenssen, the director of the Private Office of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General, who said that ceding territory to Russia could be a way for Kyiv to achieve peace and join the military alliance. Jenssen made the comments in an interview with Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.
- On the ground: The road to victory for Ukraine will be "long and difficult," said Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, looking at a long fight ahead. Ukraine has strengthened its positions east of Kharkiv, along the Lyman-Kupiansk axis, according to Serhii Cherevatyi, deputy commander for strategic communications of the eastern military grouping.
- Cross-border attacks: Two people were wounded after shelling in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the southern Russian region of Belgorod, the local governor said. The governor of Russia’s Bryansk region, Aleksandr Bogomaz, said Moscow’s forces prevented a cross-border incursion by Ukrainian forces. CNN could not independently verify his claims and Ukrainian officials have not commented on the alleged incident.
- Military support: Sweden announced another military support package for Ukraine, worth about $315 million, the country’s Ministry of Defense said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new package of security assistance for Ukraine, including air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armor capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment. Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has also signed a $71 million contract with the International Fund for Ukraine for the delivery of air defense systems to Kyiv, the company said. Meanwhile, Ukraine has allocated about $32 million to build up fortifications in the northeastern regions of the country, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.