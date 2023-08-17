World
5 min ago

It's early morning in Kyiv. Here's the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine

From CNN staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday accused Russia of targeting global food security following a drone attack on a Danube River port, saying it marked the seventh time Russia had targeted Ukrainian ports since Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal last month. 

"Russian terrorists again targeted our ports. Our infrastructure, which is involved in ensuring not ours, but the common — global — food security," Zelensky said.

Small ports on the Danube have become vital for Ukrainian grain exports following the collapse of the grain deal. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are deliberately targeting port infrastructure on the river as part of efforts to block the exports — posing a threat to food security in developing nations that rely on Ukrainian grain.

Here are the latest developments:

  • G20 hopes: Citing the economic impact of Russia's grain deal withdrawal, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Nikolay Tochitsky said Kyiv hopes to take part in the G20 summit in India next month. "We believe that what the Russian Federation is doing to end the grain deal is a challenge not only for the countries of Africa and Asia, but also for the global economy," he said. Ukraine has not been invited to the summit.
  • Casualties mount: Russian shelling in the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions killed two people and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, Meanwhile, Ukrainian shelling killed one person and injured two others in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, a Moscow-backed official said.
  • Wagner fears: Lithuania said Wednesday it would temporarily suspend operations at two border checkpoints with Belarus due to concerns about Wagner mercenary forces stationed in the country. The Belarusian border force slammed the decision, describing it as "another unconstructive and unfriendly step of our neighbors." 
  • Sabotage claim: Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it stopped an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group to enter the southwestern Bryansk region, which neighbors Ukraine, Russian state media reported. It comes after the region's governor said Tuesday that another attempted cross-border incursion had been thwarted.
  • Kupiansk under fire: Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukrainian Land Forces, has acknowledged some complications around the northeastern city, where Russian forces have recently been making a push. "The enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops with assault units, staffed mainly by prisoners, every day, in different directions, with the aim of blocking and then capturing Kupiansk," Syrskyi said in a Telegram post Wednesday.
  • EU funds: The European Commission said it transferred $147 million in funding for Ukraine and Moldova that was originally earmarked for Russia and Belarus. "The decision to cancel the originally envisaged cooperation with Russia and Belarus through our Interreg programmes is the result of the brutal war of Russia against Ukraine," EU Commissioner Elisa Ferreira said.
  • Prisoner call: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone Wednesday with American Paul Whelan, who is being held in a remote prison camp in Russia, a source familiar told CNN. The top US diplomat told Whelan to "keep the faith and we’re doing everything we can to bring you home as soon as possible," the source said of the call.

3 hr 17 min ago

US secretary of state speaks by phone with American detained in Russia

Exclusive from CNN's Kylie Atwood, Jennifer Hansler and Kayla Tausche

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone on Wednesday with American Paul Whelan, who is being held in a remote prison camp in Russia, a source familiar told CNN.

The top US diplomat told Whelan to “keep the faith and we’re doing everything we can to bring you home as soon as possible,” the source said of the call. This the second time Blinken has spoken to Whelan, who has been detained in Russia for more than four years, the source said. The other call between Whelan and Blinken happened on December 30, another source familiar told CNN.

Whelan, who is deemed wrongly detained by the US government, is able to make calls from his prison camp in Mordovia, but the source would not get into further details about how the call to Blinken came about.

Paul Whelan told his parents that “he was able to have a long, frank conversation with Secretary Blinken,” his brother David Whelan told CNN Wednesday. David Whelan did not have further details about the call.

“I think that Secretary Blinken has obviously sent a message and that message is for Paul and for our family, that the US government is continuing to advocate for Paul and his release,” David Whelan said later on CNN’s “The Lead.”
“I think it’s also a message for the Kremlin that the US government hasn’t let up and in fact, their lead foreign policy person is willing to call a prisoner, which is, I think, astounding.”

The conversation comes as the Biden administration continues to reiterate to Russia the serious proposal that they put on the table for Whelan’s release more than eight months ago. Russia has not responded in a substantive way, two administration officials told CNN.

Read more here.

3 hr 19 min ago

Russia has attacked Ukrainian ports 7 times since Moscow pulled out of grain deal, Zelensky says

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Radina Gigova

An overnight drone attack on Wednesday in Ukraine's southern Odesa region marked the seventh time Russia has targeted Ukrainian ports since Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

"Russian terrorists again targeted our ports. Our infrastructure, which is involved in ensuring not ours, but the common — global — food security," Zelensky said Wednesday during his evening address. "In just one month since Russia's attempt to destroy the Black Sea Grain Initiative, this was the seventh, seventh massive Russian attack today.
"The port of Reni, the port of Izmail, the port of Pivdennyi, the port of Odesa, the port of Chornomorsk, Mykolaiv — every Russian attack on them is a stroke on global food prices, a stroke on social and political stability in Africa and Asia."

The drone attack on Reni damaged warehouses and granaries, said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration. No casualties were reported, he said.

Small ports on the Danube River have become vital for Ukrainian grain exports following the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal last month. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are deliberately targeting port infrastructure on the river as part of efforts to block the exports — posing a threat to food security in developing nations that rely on Ukrainian grain.

"The basic things that give every society a normal life are food on the tables of families. No other terrorist in the world, except for Russia, has ever so openly and deliberately attacked the security of so many nations at once," Zelensky said. 
"We must respond to this. All of us! We need to counteract this — actively, with joint efforts." 
3 hr 23 min ago

Belarus border force slams Lithuania's closure of 2 border checkpoints over Wagner concerns 

From CNN’s Katharina Krebs and Sugam Pokharel

The Belarusian border force on Wednesday criticized Lithuania’s decision to temporarily suspend operations at two border checkpoints between the countries due to concerns about Wagner forces, describing it as “another unconstructive and unfriendly step of our neighbors.” 

“The Lithuanian side substantiated its intention with an alleged security threat, including coming from the presence of PMC Wagner on the territory of Belarus. At the same time, the position voiced by the officials does not correspond to the true reasons for such a decision,” the force said in a statement on Telegram. 

Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė said earlier that the closure of the two border checkpoints was in response to the recent relocation of Wagner forces to Belarus.

Belarusian border force called Lithuania's reasoning “far-fetched.”

“In fact, the Lithuanian authorities are using any pretext to not only prevent the movement of goods, but also to reduce the flow of Lithuanians traveling on a visa-free basis,” the force said.

It also blamed the Lithuanian government for “purposefully and deliberately” creating “artificial barriers on the border for the sake of its political ambitions.”

More context: The Šumskas and Tverečius border checkpoints will be temporarily suspended beginning on Friday. Lithuania shares six border checkpoints with Belarus, according to the news release. 

3 hr 27 min ago

Top Ukrainian general acknowledges complications in defense of Kupiansk

From CNN's Vasco Cotovio, Kostan Nechyporenko and Katharina Krebs

The commander of Ukrainian Land Forces has acknowledged some complications around the northeastern city of Kupiansk, where Russian forces have recently been making a push.

“Due to the complication of the situation in the Kupiansk axis, I spent most of the day working in the units that are defending the outskirts of the city,” Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Telegram post Wednesday. “The enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops with assault units, staffed mainly by prisoners, every day, in different directions, with the aim of blocking and then capturing Kupiansk.”

Despite the difficult situation, the Ukrainian general said the defense of the city, located in the Kharkiv region, would be ensured.

“Based on the results of work with commanders in this area, a number of important decisions were made that will ensure the reliability of defense,” he said.

On Tuesday, Ukraine said it had reinforced its positions in the city.

“Our firing positions were strengthened, [command] provided certain methodological recommendations, and redeployed reserves,” the Deputy Commander of the Eastern Military Group for Strategic Communications, Serhii Cherevatyi said.

Russia on Wednesday said it had made small gains in the area.

Last week, Ukraine ordered a mandatory evacuation of Kupiansk and its surrounding areas, as Russia intensified shelling and claimed to have captured Ukrainian positions near the city.

2 hr 39 min ago

Russia claims it thwarted another cross-border attempt by Ukraine sabotage group

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it stopped an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group to enter the southwestern Bryansk region, which neighbors northern Ukraine, Russian state media reported on Wednesday. 

"The FSB together with forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation thwarted an attempt to enter the territory of the Russian Federation by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the border Starodubsky district of the Bryansk region," the FSB said in a statement, according to Russian state media TASS. "Four saboteurs were destroyed."

The agency added that "in addition to foreign weapons, explosive devices, communication and navigation devices, FPV drones with stickers 'Property of the FSB of Russia' and Russian symbols were found at the site of the clash." 

On Tuesday, Bryansk Gov. Alexander Bogomaz, said another Ukrainian sabotage group attempted to enter Russia's territory.

Some more background: In March, Russian security officials claimed that a small Ukrainian armed group crossed the border into Bryansk, allegations dismissed by Kyiv as a "classic deliberate provocation" by the Kremlin.

The FSB said it was carrying out operations following "armed Ukrainian nationalists who violated the state border" in the district, according to state-run news agency RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin later described the incident as a terrorist attack, and a local official said two civilians were killed.

Then in May, a group of anti-Putin Russian nationals, who are aligned with the Ukrainian army, claimed responsibility for an attack in Russian’s southwestern region of Belgorod.

Last month, a Ukrainian drone hit the Department of Internal Affairs in Bryansk, destroying the building's roof and windows, Bogomaz said.