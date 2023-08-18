Russian air defenses shot down a drone over Moscow, the city's mayor said early Friday, the latest in a string of drone strikes to pepper Russian cities, with Kyiv warning more attacks will come.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said two of its patrol ships repelled a new Ukrainian attack with an unmanned gun boat in the Black Sea on Thursday.
No casualties or major damage were reported in either incident.
Here's what else you need to know:
- On the battlefield: Ukraine's National Guard said its forces are entrenched near the village of Urozhaine in the eastern Donetsk region and repelling Russian attacks after retaking the area. Military experts say the recapture of the village of appears to have been partially aided by the Ukrainian use of controversial cluster munitions.
- F-16 transfers: The US has committed to approving the transfer of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine as soon as training is complete, according to a US official. The plan is to make sure Ukraine has the fighter jet it has long sought the moment its pilots complete training on the F-16. The training program was initially expected to start this month, but it is now unclear exactly when it will start or how long it will take.
- Lukashenko threat: Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a key Russian ally, said Minsk would immediately respond to aggression if provoked, including by using nuclear weapons, state media reported. Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
- NATO's stance: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said it is up to Ukraine to decide when to come to the negotiating table, following controversial remarks by the director of his office that Kyiv could join the alliance by ceding land to Russia. Stoltenberg maintained that if NATO allies want peace, "military support for Ukraine is the solution," Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported.
- Tank training: Germany’s army trained Ukrainian troops on Leopard 1 battle tanks in an eastern town near Berlin Thursday. The Ukrainian army needs to train more soldiers after many have either been wounded or killed during Russia's invasion, German Lt. Gen. Andreas Marlow told reporters.
- Sanctions call: Russian assault Ka-52 helicopters shot down in Ukraine on Thursday were manufactured using foreign chips and processors, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak. He said Russian assault helicopters contain "high-tech components" from "Western and Asian countries," and called for tougher sanctions on Moscow.
- Commander dies: A Russian general who reportedly served as the top military commander for Ukraine last year has died, according to state media. Army Gen. Gennady Zhidko died at 58 on Wednesday "after a long illness," state-run news agency TASS reported.
- Detained Americans: A Moscow court has charged an imprisoned Russian-born US citizen with espionage, state-run news agency TASS reported Thursday, quoting the court’s press service. Tensions between the US and Russia ratcheted up following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, complicating efforts in the release of two other detained US citizens.