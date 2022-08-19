Ukraine military says offensive in south continues; Russian counter-attacks foiled
From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Tim Lister
The Ukrainian military says it is continuing its offensive in the south to recapture the occupied Kherson region.
"During one of the attacks, we met with two airborne assault units," Operational Command South said on Thursday. It added that Russian forces had "tried to attack" in the direction of the towns of Oleksandrivka and Stanislav but ultimately "forced to retreat" due to the loss of tanks, armored vehicles and personnel."
"There was no success. Left with losses," it said.
The command said that Ukrainian "missile and artillery units have completed more than 200 fire missions," including the destruction of Russian plans to repair and continue to use the Kakhovka bridge, one of several disabled by Ukrainian strikes.
6 hr 21 min ago
Pro-Russian official claims artillery strikes near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Vladimir Rogov, an official with the self-declared Russian-backed Zaporizhzhia region administration, said on his Telegram channel: "At the moment, there are at least seven hits from heavy artillery in the Enerhodar region."
Enerhodar is the town closest to the plant.
CNN cannot verify Rogov's claim. The Russian and Ukrainian sides blame each other for rocket and artillery attacks on and around the large nuclear complex.
4 hr 24 min ago
Russian vehicles seen inside turbine hall at Ukraine nuclear plant
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy, Tim Lister and Rob Picheta
New video has emerged online showing Russian military vehicles inside a turbine hall connected to a nuclear reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where intensified shelling has fueled fears of a nuclear disaster.
CNN has geolocated and confirmed the authenticity of the video, which began circulating on social media Thursday. It's unclear when the video was taken.
The footage shows one of the six turbine rooms located on the western side of the nuclear plant, located in the southeastern city of Enerhodar. Each turbine hall is connected and built into a large building that houses a nuclear reactor.
The vehicles, which appear to be standard Russian military trucks, are sitting in the far western edge of the building on the ground floor, just over 400 feet (130 meters) from the reactor.
At least five vehicles — with one clearly marked with the pro-war symbol "Z" — are seen in the video, with at least two tent-like structures nearby. There are a number of assorted pallets near the vehicles.
It's unclear from the video whether the pallets and tent-like structures are part of the Russian military or are related to power plant operations.
Moscow has previously said the only military equipment at the plant is related to guard duties. On Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that satellite imagery, "shows that weapons, especially heavy ones, are not placed on the territory of this station."
CNN reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment on what is inside and around the military vehicles in the turbine room, but did not immediately receive a response.
Russian troops "can't move anywhere further" in Ukraine, former Ukrainian defense official says
From CNN’s Arnaud Siad
Russia is unable to capture any more territory in Ukraine thanks to weapons provided by Western countries, former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk told CNN on Thursday.
“The war is in a situation where the Russians cannot move anywhere further because of the weapons the West provided us. We managed now to make them stop,” Zagorodnyuk said.
“But unfortunately at the same time we don’t have enough weapons for a proper, serious, fully-fledged counter-offensive,” he added.
The former defense minister also said the term "stalemate" was not applicable to the situation in Ukraine.
“Usually when people use the word stalemate, they assume some sort of stability and some sort of calmness. But it’s not the case, unfortunately. It’s an extremely active war right now, there are people dying every day and there are a lot of operations, small operations happening in almost every operational direction,” Zagorodnyuk said.
Ukraine was behind at least three explosions in Crimea — an air base, an ammunition depot and an airfield — according to a Ukrainian government report circulated internally and shared with CNN by a Ukrainian official on Wednesday.
4 hr 25 min ago
Europe's largest nuclear plant is under threat. But experts say a Chernobyl-sized disaster is unlikely
Those fears were renewed last week after shelling intensified around the massive Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, which has been under Russian control since March.
Attacks at the complex, which have ramped up as fighting flares in Ukraine's south, have sparked concerns about the specter of nuclear disaster, leading the United Nations' watchdog and world leaders to demand that a mission be allowed to visit the site and assess the damage.
So just how real is the risk that the fighting poses? Nuclear experts are keen to defuse some of the more alarmist warnings, explaining that the main threat is closest to the plant itself and doesn't justify Europe-wide alerts. Experts are particularly wary of any comparisons to the Chernobyl disaster, a repeat of which is incredibly unlikely, they said.
It's not very likely that this plant will be damaged," Leon Cizelj, president of the European Nuclear Society, told CNN. "In the very unlikely case that it is, the radioactive problem would mostly affect Ukrainians that live nearby," rather than spreading throughout eastern Europe as was the case with Chernobyl, he said. "If we used past experience, Fukushima could be a comparison of the worst-case scenario," Cizelj added, referring to the serious but more localized meltdown at the Japanese plant in 2011.
The most pressing dangers would be faced by Ukrainians living in the vicinity of the plant, which is on the banks of the Dnipro River, south of Zaporizhzhia city, and by the Ukrainian staff who are still working there.