A Russian missile strike has hit the center of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, turning "an ordinary Saturday... into a day of pain and loss," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.

"There are dead, there are wounded," Zelensky said.

Oleksandr Lomako, acting mayor of Chernihiv city, said the number of victims is being clarified.

"A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theater," Zelensky said.

Emergency services are working at the scene, Lomako added.

