President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed a "historic" agreement with the Netherlands and Denmark to give Ukraine much sought-after F-16 fighter jets.

Kyiv has urgently been calling on its Western allies to provide the US-made jets, as its slow-moving counteroffensive is hampered by Russian air superiority.

According to Zelensky, the Netherlands will give 42 of the jets to Kyiv, adding to 19 pledged by Denmark.

Ukrainian pilots have already begun training on F-16s, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Saturday. The training will last a minimum of six months and the US has committed to approving the transfer of the jets for Ukraine as soon as it is complete, according to a US official.

Here's the latest headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine: