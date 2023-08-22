Four Ukrainian drones were intercepted over Russia's Moscow and Bryansk regions early Tuesday, Russia's defense ministry said.
It marks the latest in a barrage of alleged Ukrainian aerial attacks on Russian territory in recent days, including an assault on a Russian air base claimed by Kyiv.
The attack on Shaykovka air base in Russia's Kaluga region left "at least one aircraft damaged," a spokesperson for Ukraine's Defense Intelligence said Monday.
Here's what else you need to know:
- F-16s to Ukraine: Greece will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday, after the Netherlands and Denmark pledged to give the fighter jets to Kyiv. Earlier, in an address to Denmark's Parliament, Zelensky said the first group of pilots in the country would be immediately retrained on the F-16. Another group of pilots will head to the United Kingdom to complete a longer program, which will take up to two years, he added. Meanwhile, Russia's ambassador to Denmark said the proposed transfer of the jets marked an "escalation" in the conflict.
- Kupiansk latest: Evacuations are ongoing from the northeastern city of Kupiansk, where Russian forces have intensified attacks in recent weeks, Ukrainian officials said. More than 550 people have been evacuated since August 9, according to the head of the Kharkiv region military administration.
- On the front lines: Heavy fighting rages in Bakhmut with Russian forces trying to knock Ukraine's troops out of position in the eastern city. So far, Ukraine has recaptured a total of 42 square kilometers there, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said. Elsewhere in the Donetsk region, Russian forces attempting to encircle the town of Avdiivka "are not succeeding," Maliar said. In the south, Ukrainian forces continue their offensive toward Melitopol and Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, she added.
- Grain shipping: Ukraine is in talks with some of the world’s biggest insurance companies to cover ships traveling to and from its ports in the Black Sea — a crucial step toward a full resumption of vital grain exports around the globe. Work on an insurance mechanism follows Russia’s withdrawal from a key grain deal last month, which threatens the safe passage of ships from Ukrainian ports.
- Tehran ties: Russia and Iran have agreed to increase ground force military cooperation, according to both countries' state media. Relations between Tehran and Moscow have grown closer during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Last month, US intelligence officials warned that Russia is building a drone-manufacturing facility in country with Iran’s help that could have a significant impact on the war.
- Putin no-show: Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, will be notably absent as BRICS leaders gather in-person for the first time since the pandemic. Putin will attend the South Africa summit Africa virtually.
- Warlord's claim: Meanwhile, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin says he is in Africa "making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even freer," in an unverified video, which comes months after he launched an abortive mutiny against Russia’s military leadership.