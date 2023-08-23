World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 12:00 a.m. ET, August 23, 2023
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

It's morning in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

International support for Ukraine is pouring in on the heels of a Ukraine-Balkans summit held in Athens, Greece.

Ten Balkan and European countries signed a joint declaration to express their support for Ukraine on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the summit in Athens, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his country — which has long tried to tread the line between its historical ties to Russia and a potential future of closer European integration — respects Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Meanwhile back in Kyiv, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren assured in a meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart that the Netherlands will remain a loyal partner of Ukraine and will continue providing support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is returning home "with new political support and new agreements," after concluding his trip through Europe. 

Here are other headlines you should know:

  • Moscow on edge: Russian air defenses thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow early Wednesday, Russia's defense ministry said, the latest in a string of aerial assaults targeting the Russian capital. The alleged attack marks the fourth time in recent weeks that Moscow's financial district has been targeted by suspected Ukrainian drones, according to a CNN tally.
  • Black Sea drones: Two Ukrainian drones conducting reconnaissance near Crimea changed their course after Russia activated fighter jets to prevent a possible violation of the state border, Moscow's defense ministry said Tuesday. Earlier, the ministry said a Russian fighter jet destroyed a Ukrainian "reconnaissance boat" near a gas facility in the Black Sea. Recent Ukrainian attacks have brought the war to parts of the waterway that Moscow had previously considered beyond Kyiv's reach.
  • Deadly attacks: At least five people were killed and three others injured as a result of Russian shelling on Ukraine’s Donetsk region, according to the region's military administration on Tuesday. Nearly half a million people remain in the Donetsk region as Ukraine continues evacuation efforts, according to Kyiv officials. 
  • Funding for Ukraine: US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration is confident it’ll be able to secure additional funding for Ukraine, despite pushback from some House Republicans backing an amendment last month that would’ve stripped all Ukraine funding. Also, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday the US was “prepared to support” F-16 fighter pilot training for Ukrainian pilots in the continental US if needed.
  • Black Sea talks: Zelensky discussed alternate Black Sea routes and defense with the Croatian, Moldovan and North Macedonian leaders in Greece, according to his office. The talks come after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Also, leaders of Ukraine and Bulgaria discussed their countries’ cooperation on the Black Sea to secure a "grain corridor."
  • ICJ update: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear Russia’s preliminary objections in the case concerning “Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide” next month, the court said Tuesday. The public hearings will be held in the Hague between September 18 and 27 and will include oral arguments by Russia, Ukraine and 32 intervening states.
56 min ago

Russia downs 3 drones over Moscow region, defense ministry says

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Russian air defenses thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow early Wednesday, Russia's defense ministry said, the latest in a string of aerial assaults targeting the Russian capital.

"Two of the UAVs [...] were shot down over the territory of the Mozhaisky and Khimki districts of the Moscow region. A third was jammed before crashing into a building under construction in the Moscow City complex," the ministry said in a Telegram post.

There were no casualties, it said. 

CNN is unable to independently verify the ministry's claims. 

The alleged attack marks the fourth time in recent weeks that Moscow's financial district has been targeted by suspected Ukrainian drones, according to a CNN tally.

3 hr 19 min ago

Russian shelling kills at least 5 in Donetsk region, Ukrainian official says

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

At least five people were killed and three others injured as a result of Russian shelling on Ukraine’s Donetsk region, according to the region's military administration on Tuesday.

The shelling happened in the Lyman district, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk region military administration.

Three residents were killed while sitting on a bench near a home in the village of Torske, while another villager “suffered multiple chest, shoulder and hip injuries," according to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

In the village of Zakitne, “a 26-year-old man suffered a skull fracture and a brain contusion,” the office said. 

The Russian shelling also killed two civilians and wounded another in Donetsk's Yampil settlement on Tuesday, Kyrylenko said in an interview with Ukrainian media. 

A total of 492,000 people remain in the Donetsk region as Ukraine continues evacuation efforts, according to Kyrylenko. 

3 hr 21 min ago

Russian jets force Ukrainian drones to change course near Crimea, Moscow says

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Radina Gigova

Two Ukrainian drones conducting reconnaissance near Crimea changed course after Russia activated fighter jets to prevent a possible violation of the state border, Russia's defense ministry said Tuesday. 

In a statement, the ministry said the MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar drones "changed their flight direction and left the areas of aerial reconnaissance," after Russian jets were scrambled.

Earlier Tuesday, the defense ministry said Ukraine attempted a drone attack on facilities in Russia late Monday, but the drones were jammed by electronic warfare and crashed into the Black Sea northwest of Crimea.

1 hr 15 min ago

European allies offer new support to Ukraine, Zelensky says

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Radina Gigova

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a news conference in Athens, Greece, on August 21.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a news conference in Athens, Greece, on August 21. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is returning home "with new political support and new agreements," after concluding a trip through Europe Tuesday. 

"We are returning home with new political support and new agreements. Everyone clearly reaffirms the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Zelensky said in his evening address. 

"There will be airplanes for Ukraine. We will have additional armored vehicles. We will strengthen air defense, economy, our exports, European and Euro-Atlantic integration."

Zelensky said that at "almost all the meetings," protecting export routes "through the Black Sea and through 'solidarity corridors' on land" was discussed.

Some more context: Over the past few days, Zelensky traveled to Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark and Greece, where he attended a Ukraine-Balkans summit. He said he held talks on the sidelines of the summit with Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Moldova and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"A very important agreement with Greece, for which I am particularly grateful to the Prime Minister, is Greece's willingness to take patronage of the restoration of our Odesa. The decision is not only substantive but also very symbolic. It is filled with many historical and cultural meanings," Zelensky said.

"The overall result of these days is that Ukraine has become stronger," Zelensky said, adding he is grateful to Luxembourg for joining the Group of Seven declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. 

3 hr 27 min ago

Ukrainian strikes reportedly hit bases in Russia housing supersonic warplanes

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová, Tim Lister, Svitlana Vlasova, Mariya Knight, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Eve Brennan, Olga Voitovych and Sarah El Sirgany

Ukrainian forces appear to have stepped up their efforts to weaken Russian air superiority in the war by attacking bases that house supersonic warplanes deep inside Russian territory.

Kyiv said it had carried out a drone strike on the Shaykovka Russian military air facility some 200 kilometers (130 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian border on Monday. Over the weekend, Russia’s defense ministry said another Ukrainian drone hit the Soltsy military airfield in the Novgorod region, also hundreds of kilometers north of Ukraine.

Moscow’s dominance in the skies has been a major obstacle for Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Ukrainian forces have been working their way through dense minefields and multiple layers of defenses along the frontlines in recent weeks, while regularly coming under attack from above.

That’s why Kyiv has made it a priority to get F-16 fighter jets from its allies. But while the Netherlands and Denmark both agreed this week to provide the aircraft, it will take many months before Ukrainian pilots are trained up to use them. In the meantime, Ukraine seems to be trying to make a dent in Russia’s air power by targeting its air bases.

The Shaykovka military air base operates Tupolev Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range bombers that have been used by Russia to strike targets in Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion last year. Just last week, the Ukrainian air force reported that aircraft flying from Shaykovka had launched four Kh-22 cruise missiles towards Ukraine.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, said a drone attack on the Shaykovka base in Russia’s Kaluga region on Monday left “at least one aircraft damaged.”

Speaking to Ukrainian media Liga.net, Yusov said the strike was carried out “in clear coordination with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukraine’s Defense Ministry,” adding that this specific task was carried out from within Russian territory.

Ukraine performs various tasks from inside Russia “in many other cases,” he added.

Read the full story here.