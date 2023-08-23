International support for Ukraine is pouring in on the heels of a Ukraine-Balkans summit held in Athens, Greece.

Ten Balkan and European countries signed a joint declaration to express their support for Ukraine on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the summit in Athens, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his country — which has long tried to tread the line between its historical ties to Russia and a potential future of closer European integration — respects Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Meanwhile back in Kyiv, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren assured in a meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart that the Netherlands will remain a loyal partner of Ukraine and will continue providing support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is returning home "with new political support and new agreements," after concluding his trip through Europe.

Here are other headlines you should know: