International support for Ukraine is pouring in on the heels of a Ukraine-Balkans summit held in Athens, Greece.
Ten Balkan and European countries signed a joint declaration to express their support for Ukraine on Tuesday.
On the sidelines of the summit in Athens, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his country — which has long tried to tread the line between its historical ties to Russia and a potential future of closer European integration — respects Ukraine's territorial integrity.
Meanwhile back in Kyiv, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren assured in a meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart that the Netherlands will remain a loyal partner of Ukraine and will continue providing support.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is returning home "with new political support and new agreements," after concluding his trip through Europe.
Here are other headlines you should know:
- Moscow on edge: Russian air defenses thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow early Wednesday, Russia's defense ministry said, the latest in a string of aerial assaults targeting the Russian capital. The alleged attack marks the fourth time in recent weeks that Moscow's financial district has been targeted by suspected Ukrainian drones, according to a CNN tally.
- Black Sea drones: Two Ukrainian drones conducting reconnaissance near Crimea changed their course after Russia activated fighter jets to prevent a possible violation of the state border, Moscow's defense ministry said Tuesday. Earlier, the ministry said a Russian fighter jet destroyed a Ukrainian "reconnaissance boat" near a gas facility in the Black Sea. Recent Ukrainian attacks have brought the war to parts of the waterway that Moscow had previously considered beyond Kyiv's reach.
- Deadly attacks: At least five people were killed and three others injured as a result of Russian shelling on Ukraine’s Donetsk region, according to the region's military administration on Tuesday. Nearly half a million people remain in the Donetsk region as Ukraine continues evacuation efforts, according to Kyiv officials.
- Funding for Ukraine: US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration is confident it’ll be able to secure additional funding for Ukraine, despite pushback from some House Republicans backing an amendment last month that would’ve stripped all Ukraine funding. Also, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday the US was “prepared to support” F-16 fighter pilot training for Ukrainian pilots in the continental US if needed.
- Black Sea talks: Zelensky discussed alternate Black Sea routes and defense with the Croatian, Moldovan and North Macedonian leaders in Greece, according to his office. The talks come after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Also, leaders of Ukraine and Bulgaria discussed their countries’ cooperation on the Black Sea to secure a "grain corridor."
- ICJ update: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear Russia’s preliminary objections in the case concerning “Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide” next month, the court said Tuesday. The public hearings will be held in the Hague between September 18 and 27 and will include oral arguments by Russia, Ukraine and 32 intervening states.