Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day Thursday, exactly 18 months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of its former Soviet neighbor
August 24 marks the 32nd anniversary of when Ukraine declared it would break with the Soviet Union in 1991.
Before Russia's invasion, the day was marked by celebrations and parades but last year, it was darkened by a missile strike on an eastern Ukrainian train station that killed at least 22 people.
Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine
- Belgorod attacks: Three people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's southwestern Belgorod region Wednesday, its governor said. Drone attacks have become an almost daily occurrence in the border province, which is located just 80 kilometers from Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.
- Child deaths: Some 541 children have been killed in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022, British charity Save the Children said in a report Wednesday. This June was the deadliest month for children so far, with 11 children killed and 43 more injured.
- Sumy strike: Two teachers were killed and four people injured when a Shahed drone hit a school in Romny, in the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine, local authorities said Wednesday. The bodies of at least two more school employees are believed to be under the rubble, Ukrainian police said.
- Grain destroyed: A Russian attack on the port of Izmail on the Danube River destroyed 13,000 tons of grain meant for export, according to the Ukrainian Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov. The grain was destined for Egypt and Romania, he said.
- EU leaders in Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is hosting leaders from Portugal, Lithuania and Finland in Kyiv this week after returning from his own tour of European nations. During the trip, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said Finland’s “strong and unwavering support to Ukraine” is set to continue. Helsinki has supplied Kyiv with 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) worth of aid, 1.2 billion of which were in defense packages, a Finnish statement said.
- Ukraine claims hit: The Ukrainian military said that it had destroyed a Russian S-400 missile system in Russian-occupied Crimea on Wednesday. The explosion “completely destroyed” the long- and medium-range S-400 Triumph missile system, as well as its missiles and personnel, according to Ukraine's Defense Intelligence.
- Russia bombs kindergarten: Six people were injured after Russian forces dropped guided bombs on a kindergarten and residential buildings in Ukraine's southern Kherson city, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.
- Putin at BRICS: Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in order to end a war “unleashed by the West.” Putin made the comments during a video address at a summit of the BRICS nations Wednesday. Putin could not join the Johannesburg summit in person due to an international arrest warrant for his invasion of Ukraine.
