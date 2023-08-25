Russia's defense ministry said early Friday its air defenses had destroyed 42 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, the latest in a string of recent reported attacks by Kyiv's forces on the peninsula — including on the bridges linking it to mainland Russia.

Moscow's claim Friday comes after Ukrainian forces carried out what appeared to be one of Kyiv's most complex and ambitious operations to date against Russian military facilities in Crimea.

The operation involved Ukrainian special forces landing on the western shore of the peninsula to attack Russian units, destroy Kremlin materiel and raise the Ukrainian flag.

The Ukrainian military claims at least 30 Russians were killed in the seaborne raid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were no casualties reported among the Ukrainians.

While there has been no word from Russian-appointed authorities in Crimea on the attack, Russian military bloggers have raised questions about the inability of coastal defenses to detect and repel such operations.

Here's the latest headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine: