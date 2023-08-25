World
1 min ago

It's morning in Crimea. Here's the latest from the war

From CNN staff

Russia's defense ministry said early Friday its air defenses had destroyed 42 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, the latest in a string of recent reported attacks by Kyiv's forces on the peninsula — including on the bridges linking it to mainland Russia.

Moscow's claim Friday comes after Ukrainian forces carried out what appeared to be one of Kyiv's most complex and ambitious operations to date against Russian military facilities in Crimea.

The operation involved Ukrainian special forces landing on the western shore of the peninsula to attack Russian units, destroy Kremlin materiel and raise the Ukrainian flag.

The Ukrainian military claims at least 30 Russians were killed in the seaborne raid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were no casualties reported among the Ukrainians.

While there has been no word from Russian-appointed authorities in Crimea on the attack, Russian military bloggers have raised questions about the inability of coastal defenses to detect and repel such operations.

Here's the latest headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine:

  • Russia reports missile attack: Russia's defense ministry also claimed Friday that Ukraine had launched an upgraded S-200 air defense complex missile that was detected and shot down by Russian forces over the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow. Ukraine has not yet commented.
  • US F-16 training: The US will host training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets later this year, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder confirmed Thursday. Flying training in Arizona will follow English-language training in Texas, Ryder said, which is critical for pilots learning to operate the fourth-generation American jets. It is not yet clear how long it will take to train the pilots, who have previously flown Soviet-era MiG and Sukhoi fighters.
  • Norway pledges jets: Norway will donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the country’s prime minister said Thursday. Norway is the third European country, along with Denmark and the Netherlands, to pledge the jets to Ukraine. Oslo had announced plans to support the training of Ukrainian personnel on F-16s in May.
  • Sanctions over forcible transfer of children: The US State Department rolled out new sanctions Thursday targeting more than a dozen individuals and entities involved in the forcible transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children. The US has already sanctioned President Vladimir Putin’s children's commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, for being involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children. Last month, Lvova-Belova said 700,000 Ukrainian children have been taken to Russia since the beginning of the war. 
  • WSJ reporter detention: The Wall Street Journal said Thursday that the decision by a Moscow court to extend the pre-trial detention of its journalist Evan Gershkovich by another three months was "deeply disappointing." Gershkovich’s lawyers will appeal the court’s decision, the paper said. Gershkovich has been detained in Russia since March following his arrest on charges that he, the WSJ and the US government vehemently deny.
  • Ukraine says it helped defection: A helicopter pilot with the Russian military flew his Mi-8 and unsuspecting crew members into Ukraine after carefully coordinating the defection with Kyiv, according to a top Ukrainian intelligence official. "We were able to create conditions to get his whole family out undetected," said Kyrylo Budanov, the head of intelligence for the Ukrainian defense ministry. CNN has not confirmed whether the defection did take place, as described. Some unofficial accounts out of Russia align with the Ukrainian intelligence narrative, while others differ.
1 hr 42 min ago

Russia destroys more than 40 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, defense ministry says

From CNN’s Josh Pennington and Aruzhan Zeinulla 

Russian air defenses destroyed 42 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean Peninsula early Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Telegram. 

Nine of the drones were shot down and 33 others were jammed by electronic warfare equipment and crashed without reaching their targets, the ministry said.

“Overnight, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles on Russian Federation territory has been thwarted,” the ministry’s Telegram post read. 

Meanwhile, the defense ministry also claimed Ukraine had launched an upgraded S-200 air defense complex missile that was detected and shot down by Russian forces over the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow. 

Ukraine has not yet commented.

Some context: Ukraine carried out what appears to be one of Kyiv's most complex and ambitious operations to date against Russian military facilities in Crimea on Thursday, involving Ukrainian special forces landing on the western shore of the peninsula to attack Russian units.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly vowed to restore Kyiv's rule in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014 in violation of international law. In recent weeks, Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks in the area, including the bridges linking the peninsula to mainland Russia.

46 min ago

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead in a plane crash. Here's what we know

From CNN staff

The US Defense Department believes Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was "likely" killed in Wednesday’s airplane crash in Russia, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said Thursday.

Ryder also said the Pentagon “doesn’t have any information to indicate right now” that the plane was shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

Prigozhin, the head of Russian mercenary group Wagner, was listed as a passenger on the manifest of the private Embraer jet that went down. So too was Dmitriy Utkin, a key Wagner figure, and Valeriy Chekalov, a senior aide to Prigozhin.

Ten people in total were on board the aircraft, all of whom were killed when it went down en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

Here's what else you need to know about the crash:

  • Putin's breaks silence: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prigozhin was a "talented man" who "made serious mistakes," in his first remarks since the crash. Putin also said he sends his condolences to "the families of all the victims; this is always a tragedy." Russia's Investigative Committee is probing the crash, he added.
  • Speculation builds: Russians CNN spoke to openly speculated about the cause of the crash, including whether Putin brought down the jet as retribution for Prigozhin's failed mutiny in June. No evidence has been presented that points to the Kremlin's or Russian security services' involvement in the crash. The cause of the incident is unknown and Russian authorities have launched a criminal investigation. 
  • More details on passengers: Investigative group the Dossier Center revealed more information about some of those reportedly onboard the private jet and their connection to Prigozhin. Valeriy Chekalov, it said, was one of the Wagner boss' deputies who oversaw all of Prigozhin's "civilian" projects overseas.
  • Zelensky hints: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had nothing to do with the crash, "but I think everyone realizes who has." He added Thursday that he has no comments regarding the fate of Prigozhin. "The Russian government, including Prigozhin and his mercenaries, have brought us so many deaths that I can't say anything good about these non-humans," he said.
  • Plane images: The fuselage of the plane believed to be carrying Prigozhin was largely intact when the aircraft crashed into the ground Wednesday, according to images shared exclusively with CNN. A synthetic aperture radar (SAR) image taken by Umbra Lab showed the crash site is oval shaped and mostly contains the fuselage. 
  • Forensic investigation: Vans said to be carrying the bodies of those who were on board the plane were seen on Russian media arriving at the Tver Regional Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination. Eight bodies were found at the crash site, Russian media reported. Russian authorities have said efforts will be made to confirm the identity of the victims at the Tver morgue. 
3 hr 26 min ago

US will start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s in October

From CNN's Oren Liebermann and Haley Britzky

The US has announced that it will start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 jets in October.

“Following English language training for pilots in September, F-16 flying training is expected to begin in October at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona, facilitated by the Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing,” Pentagon Spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Thursday at a press briefing.
“Although we do not have specific numbers to share at this time in regards to how many Ukrainians will participate in this training, we do anticipate it will include several pilots and dozens of maintainers.”

Earlier on Thursday, two US officials told CNN an announcement of the training program was coming. The officials said the pilots still need to go through English language training before they can begin learning to operate the fourth-generation American jets. The language classes will also take place in the US, at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

Read the full story here.

3 hr 27 min ago

Norway joins Denmark and Netherlands in donating F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

From CNN’s James Frater, Catherine Nicholls and Li-Lian Ahlskog Hou

Norway will be donating F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the country’s prime minister announced on Thursday.

“We are planning to donate Norwegian F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, and will provide further details about the donation, numbers and time frame for delivery in due course,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.

Norway is the third country in Europe, along with Denmark and the Netherlands, to pledge to provide Ukraine with the fighter jets. Norway announced its plans to support the training of Ukrainian personnel on F-16 fighter jets in May.

“Norway is supporting Ukraine in its efforts to build a modern air defense system. This is both important and necessary,” Støre said.

Norway also announced Thursday that it will be donating anti-aircraft missiles and de-mining sets to Ukraine, as well as 1.5 billion NOK ($140.5 million) to secure gas and electricity supply in the country. 

This brings the total value of Norway’s support over five years to 75 billion NOK (more than $7 billion), a statement on Norway’s government website said.

1 hr 42 min ago

Ukraine says it landed troops on the shores of Russian-occupied Crimea

From CNN's Tim Lister and Olga Voitovych

Ukrainian forces have carried out their most complex and ambitious operations to date against Russian military facilities in the occupied region of Crimea, officials in Kyiv have said.

Special forces landed on the western shore of Crimea, near the settlements of Olenivka and Mayak, in a joint operation with the country’s Navy, according to Ukrainian Defense Intelligence.

“While performing the task, Ukrainian defenders clashed with the occupier’s units. As a result, the enemy suffered losses among its personnel and destroyed enemy equipment,” the intelligence agency said.

While they were there, the Ukrainian unit also raised the national flag, it added.

Russian-appointed authorities in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula which has been illegally occupied by Moscow’s forces since 2014, have not responded to the claims.

The operation would constitute one of the most daring moves by Kyiv since launching its cagey counter-offensive against Russian troops, which has so far made only limited progress.

Kyiv has recently ramped up drone strikes on Crimea in a push to disrupt Russian logistics and resupply efforts, a shift in focus that has been met with skepticism in parts of the West.

The area contains extensive air defenses and missile sites, including advanced systems. The Ukrainians said Wednesday they had destroyed an S-400 missile defense battery in the area.

Read the full story here.

3 hr 32 min ago

In first comments since plane crash, Putin says Prigozhin was "talented man" who "made serious mistakes"

From CNN's Anna Chernova, Rob Picheta and Tara John

Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first public comments Thursday on the plane crash believed to have killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, saying the Wagner leader was “talented” but made “serious mistakes in life.”

The crash Wednesday took place northwest of Moscow and killed all on board, said Russia’s aviation agency, including Prigozhin, chief of the mercenary group that gained prominence for its brutal methods worldwide and its battleground victories in the Ukraine war. Authorities are still identifying the bodies.

“First of all, I want to express my sincere condolences to the families of all the victims, this is always a tragedy,” said Putin.
“Indeed, if they were there, it seems … preliminary information suggests that Wagner Group employees were also on board,” Putin said during a meeting with the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin in the Kremlin. 

Speaking about Prigozhin in the past tense, Putin said he’d known the Wagner chief “for a very long time,” and that he was “a talented man, a talented businessman.”

“He was a man of difficult fate, and he made serious mistakes in life, and he achieved the results needed both for himself and when I asked him about it — for a common cause, as in these last months,” the Russian president said.

The crash of Prigozhin’s plane happened two months after Prigozhin and Wagner staged their insurrection, the biggest challenge to Putin’s authority during his long rule.

Read more here.

3 hr 33 min ago

US says it’s "likely" Prigozhin was killed in plane crash

From CNN's Oren Liebermann, Jim Sciutto, Katie Bo Lillis and Alex Marquardt

The US believes Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin was “likely” killed in a plane crash outside Moscow on Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said Thursday.

“I’m not going to go into the specifics of how we gather information other than again, our initial assessment, based on a variety of factors, is that he was likely killed,” Ryder said.

Ryder also said the Pentagon “doesn’t have any information to indicate right now” that the plane Prigozhin was on was shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

Earlier Thursday, four US officials told CNN there was no indication the plane was downed by a missile.

The US intelligence community is still in the early stages of assessing the cause of the crash. Officials cautioned that it’s too early to draw any conclusions, but a number of possibilities are being evaluated, including an on-board explosion causing the crash.

Another source familiar with the Western intelligence echoed the US officials, saying there was no indication a missile was launched.

Officials said the US had not seen any information to indicate that the Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft was struck by either a surface-to-air missile, which would be launched from a Russian aerial defense system, or an air-to-air missile from a Russian fighter jet.

People familiar with the intelligence do believe the downing of the plane was deliberate and the goal was to kill Prigozhin. How soon Russian President Vladimir Putin might try to kill the Wagner chief was hotly debated in the days and weeks following the June 24 rebellion, more a question of when than if.

“I don’t know for a fact what happened but I’m not surprised,” President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday. “Not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind.”

Read more here.