Russian forces targeted Ukraine's Kyiv and Odesa regions early Wednesday, according to Ukrainian officials.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said at least two people were killed and two others injured in the capital as fire and rescue services work at wreckage sites in the Darnitsky and Shevchenkivskiy districts.
In Odesa, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions after officials warned of Russian rocket attacks.
Here's the latest updates from Russia's war in Ukraine:
- Russian claims: Russia on Wednesday said it destroyed four Ukrainian military boats with special forces on board in the Black Sea. Ukraine has not commented on the claim. Meanwhile, Russia also said it repelled Ukrainian drone attacks early Wednesday on several Russian regions and the occupied Crimean peninsula. It comes after four Russian aircraft were damaged in a drone attack at an airport, used by civilian and military planes, in the western city of Pskov, officials said.
- Southern battles: Ukrainian and Russian accounts speak of heavy fighting along part of the southern front, as Kyiv's forces try to push further toward the strategic hub of Tokmak. Much of the combat is taking place south and east of the Zaporizhzhia region village of Robotyne, which the Ukrainians claimed to have secured last week. Evacuations are underway in areas close to the front lines in the region, according to Ukrainian officials.
- US aid: The United States is providing an additional $250 million security assistance package to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday. The package includes air defense missiles, artillery ammunition, Javelin systems and rockets, and mine-clearing equipment, he said.
- Papal controversy: Ukrainian officials have criticized Pope Francis’ recent address to Russian youth, calling his remarks “imperialist propaganda.” The pontiff made a video address to the 10th All-Russian Catholic Youth Assembly in St. Petersburg on Friday, during which he urged them to view themselves as descendants of the Russian empire.
- Warlord's funeral: Yevgeny Prigozhin's funeral took place "in a closed format," a company owned by the Wagner founder said. It did not specify when the funeral took place. "Those wishing to say goodbye can visit the Porokhovskoe cemetery" in St. Petersburg, it added.
- Prigozhin's legacy: A Russian network of internet trolls has begun to spread messages online blaming “enemies from the West” for the plane crash that killed the Wagner boss last week, according to two experts who monitor the activity of the trolls. Prigozhin had previously turbo-charged the use of trolls to push messages designed to disrupt and polarize Western societies.
- Kyiv's take: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Prigozhin's fate proves the futility of possible peace negotiations with Russia. “Prigozhin was in conflict with Putin,” he said Tuesday. “They agreed on security guarantees, and then Putin killed him. There’s no reason to believe that in other negotiations Putin would behave differently.” The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the crash that killed Prigozhin.