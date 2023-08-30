Russian aircraft destroyed four Ukrainian military boats with special forces on board in the Black Sea, Russia's defense ministry claimed on Wednesday.

“On August 30, at about 00.00 Moscow time, a naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet in the Black Sea destroyed four high-speed military boats with landing groups of Ukrainian special operations forces with a total number of up to 50 people,” the ministry claimed in a Telegram post.

CNN has reached out to Ukrainian officials for comment.

The Russian claim comes nearly a week after Kyiv officials said Ukrainian forces had carried out one of their most complex and ambitious operations to date against Russian military facilities in the occupied region of Crimea.

Special forces landed on the western shore of Crimea in a joint operation with the country’s Navy, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence said last week.

Drone wars: Russia's defense ministry also said several Ukrainian drones were intercepted over various Russian regions in the early hours of Wednesday.

Three drones were intercepted over the southwest Bryansk region, one over the western Oryol region and one over Kaluga, southwest of Moscow, the ministry said.

Meanwhile in Crimea, Sevastopol Gov. Mikhail Razvozhaev said Russian air defenses repelled Ukrainian drone attacks in the area of Sevastopol Bay in the early hours of Wednesday.