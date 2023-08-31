Six Russian regions, including Moscow, came under attack early Wednesday in the biggest drone assault on its territory since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began last February. Russian officials haven’t reported any casualties and claimed to have thwarted almost all of the strikes.
A Kremlin spokesman has attributed the assault to the “continued terrorist activity of the Kyiv regime.”
Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said the attacks are an indication the "war is increasingly moving to Russia’s territory." But he stopped short of claiming responsibility.
Meanwhile, Kyiv officials said Russia hit the Ukrainian capital with a “massive” bombardment that killed two men. Kyiv residents told CNN of their panic and fear as the city was shaken by the powerful assault.
Here's what else you need to know:
- More Ukrainian attacks: A Ukrainian insurgent group has claimed responsibility for an attack Tuesday on the election headquarters of a pro-Russia party in the occupied Kherson region. The group said three Russian soldiers were killed, a claim that was denied by a pro-Russia politician in the area. Additionally, one person has died and 13 others were injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling of Russian-occupied Donetsk, according to the head of the Moscow-backed Donetsk People's Republic. And pro-Ukraine Russian Volunteer Corps guerillas claimed responsibility for an August 27 drone attack on Russia's Kursk region, saying it worked jointly with the Ukrainian Security Service.
- Pilots killed: Six Ukrainian pilots were killed during a combat mission near Bakhmut, a military spokesperson told national broadcaster Suspilne on Wednesday. Details of the incident are not being disclosed due to security reasons, the spokesperson said.
- Corruption scandal: Ukraine has begun a review of military medial commissions following revelations that some officers had accepted bribes to help Ukrainians evade conscription, President Zelensky said Wednesday. Thousands of military-aged men have fled abroad since the beginning of Russia's invasion with the help of bribes and "unreasonable decisions" by military medical commissions, he said.
- Prigozhin probe: Russia is considering the possibility of “deliberate” action in its investigation of the plane crash that killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, but Moscow will not allow international authorities to intervene, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The possibility of a "deliberate atrocity" is one of many scenarios under consideration, he said.
- North Korea links: US intelligence says Russia and North Korea are "actively advancing" negotiations over a potential arms deal that would provide significant ammunition for different types of weapons systems, in the latest indication the Kremlin is desperate to obtain further materiel for its invasion of Ukraine. The report comes despite North Korea’s claims to the contrary.
- Grain discussions: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will hold meetings on grain supplies in Moscow on Thursday and Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The ministers will discuss alternatives to the Black Sea grain deal that is no longer in effect, the ministry said.