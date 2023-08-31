Six Russian regions, including Moscow, came under attack early Wednesday in the biggest drone assault on its territory since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began last February. Russian officials haven’t reported any casualties and claimed to have thwarted almost all of the strikes.

A Kremlin spokesman has attributed the assault to the “continued terrorist activity of the Kyiv regime.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said the attacks are an indication the "war is increasingly moving to Russia’s territory." But he stopped short of claiming responsibility.

Meanwhile, Kyiv officials said Russia hit the Ukrainian capital with a “massive” bombardment that killed two men. Kyiv residents told CNN of their panic and fear as the city was shaken by the powerful assault.

An explosion is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on August 30. Vladyslav Sodel/Reuters

Here's what else you need to know: