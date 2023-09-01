Josep Borrell speaks during a conference at the EU foreign ministers meeting in Toledo, Spain, on August 31. Andrea Comas/AP

Russia is "losing ground in the international community" as Moscow's attacks on Ukrainian grain supplies impact countries far away from the conflict, the European Union's top diplomat claimed on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels following a meeting of European foreign ministers, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell cited the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit held in July as a "diplomatic failure," for Moscow.

“The meeting between Russia and the African leaders was a complete diplomatic failure, and I think that Russia is losing ground in the international community,” Borrell said.

Global food prices ticked up after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal allowing the safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukrainian ports in July. In the following weeks, Russian forces have repeatedly attacked the ports in what Kyiv officials say is a deliberate attempt to disrupt its vital grain exports, which are relied upon by many developing countries, including in Africa.

Borrell said the EU ministers "coincide on the perception that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, with his aggression, is not only harming Ukraine, but [also] countries that are thousands of kilometers away.”

This is the first time, the EU sees “these countries blaming Russia for the consequences of its attitude by deliberately weaponizing food,” he added.

Some context: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday presented "a set of concrete proposals" in order to renew the Black Sea grain deal in a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. It comes after Lavrov said Russia is ready to return to the deal as soon as what Moscow claims to be promises become concrete guarantees. Kyiv said any consideration of supporting Russian grain exports in the Black Sea without resuming exports from Ukrainian ports would bolster Moscow's "sense of impunity" and "deal a severe blow to international obligations and international law."