Ukrainian forces say they have penetrated the “first line” of Russian strongholds in the Zaporizhzhia region, in a sign that Kyiv is edging closer to Moscow’s sprawling network of fortified trenches along the southern front.
News of the latest progress comes following reports that US and Western allies had noted the slow pace of the counteroffensive. CNN reported earlier this month that the US had been receiving increasingly “sobering updates.”
Here's what else you need to know:
- On the ground: Ukrainian shelling wounded 10 people Thursday in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine, according to a Russia-backed official. Also, a British volunteer has been killed while fighting in eastern Ukraine, according to his family.
- Weapons development: As Ukraine accelerates efforts to develop a sophisticated domestic weapons industry, it has welcomed the opening of an office in Kyiv by UK aerospace and weapons giant BAE Systems. Additionally, a Ukrainian-made long-range weapon has successfully hit a target at a distance of 700 kilometers (about 435 miles), Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said Thursday. He didn't provide any images or say what kind of weapon it was.
- Grain deal: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday presented "a set of concrete proposals" in order to renew the Black Sea grain deal in a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. It comes after Lavrov said Russia is ready to return to the deal as soon as what Moscow claims to be promises become concrete guarantees. Kyiv said any consideration of supporting Russian grain exports in the Black Sea without resuming exports from Ukrainian ports would bolster Moscow's "sense of impunity" and "deal a severe blow to international obligations and international law."
- War's wider impact: The EU's top diplomat claimed Thursday that Russia is "losing ground in the international community" as Moscow's attacks on Ukrainian grain supplies impact countries far away from the conflict. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit held in July was a "complete diplomatic failure" for Moscow.
- Wagner latest: A new video published by pro-Wagner PMC Telegram channel Grey Zone on Wednesday appears to show Yevgeny Prigozhin claiming to be in Africa shortly before his death in a plane crash. It is unclear when or where the video was shot, but the Wagner boss seems unbothered about his safety, and tells his audience he is doing fine. Meanwhile, demands by the leadership of Poland and the Baltic states for the withdrawal of Wagner mercenaries from Belarus are "unreasonable and stupid," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday.
- War tactics: Russian military hackers have targeted Ukrainian soldiers’ mobile devices in a bid to steal sensitive battlefield information that could aid the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine, the US and its allies warned Thursday. The new advisory from the US and its “Five Eyes” allies — Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom — corroborates a report from Ukraine’s SBU security service that found the Russian hackers sought to infiltrate Android tablets used by the Ukrainian military for “planning and performing combat missions.”