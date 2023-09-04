Ukraine will appoint a new defense minister this week after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he had dismissed Oleksii Reznikov and nominated Rustem Umerov, the former people's deputy of Ukraine, to replace him.
Reznikov's removal comes in the wake of a number of corruption scandals involving Ukraine's Ministry of Defense. While Reznikov has not been implicated in any of them, the scandals have still been seen to damage him by association.
Zelensky has said rooting out corruption across Ukraine's government is vital to Kyiv's chances of attaining long-awaited membership in NATO and the European Union.
Here's what else you need to know about Russia's war in Ukraine:
- Grain talks: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to meet with his Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Sochi Monday, as Ankara attempts to convince Moscow to revive the Black Sea grain deal. Russia pulled out of the Turkey and UN-brokered agreement on July 17, delivering a blow to global food supplies.
- Port strikes: Ahead of the talks, Russia attacked Ukrainian ports on the Danube River in Odesa on Sunday, its latest assault on the facilities since pulling out of the grain agreement. An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Kremlin of trying to create a "food crisis" with the attacks.
- Romanian rebuke: Russia's attack on the ports Sunday hit just across the border from NATO member Romania. Romania’s Ministry of Defense condemned the attack, calling it "unjustified and in deep contradiction with the rules of international humanitarian law." There was no direct threat to Romanian territory or its territorial waters, the ministry said.
- Ukrainian drones: Russian air defenses destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the southwest Kursk region and occupied Crimea early Monday, Moscow's defense ministry said. Ukrainian drones have repeatedly targeted Russian territory in recent weeks as Kyiv ramps up its apparent effort to wear down Russian domestic support for the war.
- On the ground: Heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops continues to rock part of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military said Sunday. Meanwhile, three people were killed and several others injured in Russian shelling in frontline areas of Ukraine overnight into Sunday.
- Southern front: Ukraine says it is consolidating battlefield gains as Kyiv and US officials push back on claims the counteroffensive is moving too slowly. Progress has been limited, but last week Kyiv breached Russian defenses on the southern front.