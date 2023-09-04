Ukraine will appoint a new defense minister this week after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he had dismissed Oleksii Reznikov and nominated Rustem Umerov, the former people's deputy of Ukraine, to replace him.

Reznikov's removal comes in the wake of a number of corruption scandals involving Ukraine's Ministry of Defense. While Reznikov has not been implicated in any of them, the scandals have still been seen to damage him by association.

Zelensky has said rooting out corruption across Ukraine's government is vital to Kyiv's chances of attaining long-awaited membership in NATO and the European Union.

