Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:13 a.m. ET, September 4, 2023
14 min ago

It's morning in Kyiv. Catch up on the latest headlines here

From CNN staff

Ukraine will appoint a new defense minister this week after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he had dismissed Oleksii Reznikov and nominated Rustem Umerov, the former people's deputy of Ukraine, to replace him.

Reznikov's removal comes in the wake of a number of corruption scandals involving Ukraine's Ministry of Defense. While Reznikov has not been implicated in any of them, the scandals have still been seen to damage him by association.

Zelensky has said rooting out corruption across Ukraine's government is vital to Kyiv's chances of attaining long-awaited membership in NATO and the European Union.

Here's what else you need to know about Russia's war in Ukraine:

  • Grain talks: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to meet with his Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Sochi Monday, as Ankara attempts to convince Moscow to revive the Black Sea grain deal. Russia pulled out of the Turkey and UN-brokered agreement on July 17, delivering a blow to global food supplies.
  • Port strikes: Ahead of the talks, Russia attacked Ukrainian ports on the Danube River in Odesa on Sunday, its latest assault on the facilities since pulling out of the grain agreement. An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Kremlin of trying to create a "food crisis" with the attacks.
  • Romanian rebuke: Russia's attack on the ports Sunday hit just across the border from NATO member Romania. Romania’s Ministry of Defense condemned the attack, calling it "unjustified and in deep contradiction with the rules of international humanitarian law." There was no direct threat to Romanian territory or its territorial waters, the ministry said.
  • Ukrainian drones: Russian air defenses destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the southwest Kursk region and occupied Crimea early Monday, Moscow's defense ministry said. Ukrainian drones have repeatedly targeted Russian territory in recent weeks as Kyiv ramps up its apparent effort to wear down Russian domestic support for the war.
  • On the ground: Heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops continues to rock part of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military said Sunday. Meanwhile, three people were killed and several others injured in Russian shelling in frontline areas of Ukraine overnight into Sunday.
  • Southern front: Ukraine says it is consolidating battlefield gains as Kyiv and US officials push back on claims the counteroffensive is moving too slowly. Progress has been limited, but last week Kyiv breached Russian defenses on the southern front.
2 hr 35 min ago

Russia intercepts two Ukrainian drones, defense ministry says

From CNN’s Josh Pennington

Russian air defenses destroyed two Ukrainian drones early Monday, Russia's defense ministry said.

In a Telegram post, the ministry said the drones were attempting to carry out attacks on the southwestern Kursk region and on Crimea, the peninsula illegally occupied by Russia in 2014.

Ukrainian drones have repeatedly targeted Russian territory in recent weeks as Kyiv ramps up its apparent effort to wear down Russian domestic support for the war.

5 min ago

Zelensky fires Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Jonny Hallam

Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a celebration ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine on August 24.
Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a celebration ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine on August 24. Stringer/NurPhoto/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, saying the ministry needs "new approaches" as the war with Russia enters its 19th month.

"This week, parliament will be asked to make a personnel decision ... I have decided to replace the minister of defense of Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelensky nominated Rustem Umerov, the former people's deputy of Ukraine, to become the new defense minister.

"The Verkhovna Rada (legislature) of Ukraine knows this person well, and Mr. Umerov does not need any additional introductions," Zelensky said. "I expect parliament to support this candidate."

Key context: Reznikov's removal comes in the wake of a number of corruption scandals involving Ukraine's Ministry of Defense. While Reznikov has not been implicated in any of them, the scandals have still been seen to damage him by association.

Zelensky has said rooting out corruption across Ukraine's government is vital to Kyiv's chances of attaining long-awaited membership in NATO and the European Union.

The Ukrainian president made cracking down on internal scandals a central issue in his campaign for office.

On Saturday, one of Ukraine's most powerful oligarchs and a key Zelensky supporter, Ihor Kolomoisky, was arrested as part of a fraud investigation.

3 hr 38 min ago

Heavy fighting rages in Donetsk and Kharkiv

From CNN’s Yulia Kesaieva, Eve Brennan and Tim Lister

Heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops continues to rock part of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, Illia Yevlash, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military, said on Sunday.

The Ukrainian military refers to the area of the fighting as the Kupiansk-Lyman sector, named for two major cities in the area. Russia has committed thousands of additional troops to this area to repel Ukraine's counteroffensive.

The fighting near Kupiansk has gotten so intense that it has forced civilians to evacuate in recent weeks.

Yevlash said Russia shelled Ukrainian positions 570 times Saturday while also attacking using aircraft. Yevlash added that Russian troops are focusing their efforts just across the border from Kharkiv, targeting the village of Novoiehorivka in Luhansk. Their aim, Yevlash said, is to "carve out a corridor" in Ukraine's defenses from higher ground in Novoiehorivka. 

Yevlash said five firefights had taken place over the past 24 hours, none of which were successful for Russia. He claimed 126 Russian troops were killed and seven Russian drones, one field ammo depot and vehicle were destroyed.

CNN cannot independently verify battlefield reports from either side of the conflict.

47 min ago

Turkey's Erdogan to meet Putin Monday in bid to revive vital grain deal

From CNN's Anna Chernova and Sophie Tanno

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Russian city of Sochi on Monday.

The summit will take place against the backdrop of Ankara’s efforts to convince Moscow to reconsider its withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously reiterated that Russia will be ready to rejoin the Black Sea initiative as soon as it sees guarantees that benefits promised to Russia will be implemented.

Here's what to know about the deal:

  • What is the Black Sea grain deal? Russia pulled out of the Turkey and UN-brokered agreement on July 17, delivering a blow to global food supplies. The deal allowed for the safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukrainian ports. It had already been renewed three times, but Russia repeatedly threatened to pull out, arguing that it had been hampered in exporting its own products. Since leaving the deal, Russia has unleashed a series of attacks on grain supplies in key Ukrainian cities, including the port city of Odesa. The collapse of the deal has pushed up global food prices and could tip millions in poor countries into hunger.
  • Ukraine's replacement: Kyiv's navy launched a new route for civilian vessels moving to or from the Black Sea in August. Since then several vessels have left port, despite the threat of Russian mines. Even with the new route, Ukraine hasn't been able to guarantee the safety of shipping so has been exploring ways for merchant vessels to get insurance
  • Bringing Russia to the table: Turkey has been taking on the role as mediator in attempts to reimplement the grain deal. At a briefing in Moscow on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated that reviving the agreement was important for the world. The UN has been seeking to revive the deal as well. Secretary-General António Guterres said Thursday that he had sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov "a set of concrete proposals."
2 hr 54 min ago

South Africa says inquiry found no evidence of arms shipment to Russia

From CNN’s David McKenzie in Johannesburg

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said a three-person independent panel he appointed had found "no evidence" that any weapons were loaded for export onto a sanctioned Russian vessel late last year. 

The inquiry was launched after the US Ambassador to South Africa in May accused the South African government of delivering arms and ammunition to the Russian cargo ship Lady R last December.

Ramaphosa said Sunday the panel found that the vessel brought military equipment for the South African National Defense force that was ordered in 2018. 

“South Africa has clear laws that regulate the issuing of permits regarding the importation and export of conventional arms,” Ramaphosa said, adding all relevant permits were obtained for importing the weapons and that no arms were loaded back onto the vessel.

The classified nature of some of the documents and equipment meant he would not release the full report, Ramaphosa said. An executive summary would be released Monday, he added.

“When all matters are considered, none of the allegations made about the supply of weapons to Russia have been proven to be true. And none of the persons who made these allegations could provide any evidence to support the claims that had been leveled against our country,” he said.

Some context: Western diplomats have criticized South Africa for its perceived solidarity with Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine. South African government officials have long maintained they are a neutral party in the conflict, but have refused to condemn Russia in UN General Assembly votes. Earlier this year, South Africa also hosted the Chinese and Russian navies for war games.

3 hr 41 min ago

Russia strikes Ukrainian ports near NATO border ahead of talks to resume grain deal

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Josh Pennington

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian port facilities on the Danube River used for food exports on Sunday, a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to discuss reviving a grain export deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At least two people were injured in the strikes, a regional military spokesman said. Port infrastructure was hit, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished.

Ukraine’s Air Force said 25 drones were used in overnight attacks on the Odesa region, 22 of which were shot down.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement that it was targeting fuel storage facilities in the Ukrainian port of Reni used to supply Ukraine’s military. The Russian statement added that the attack was successful, with “all assigned targets neutralized.”

The salvo hit just across the border from NATO member Romania, drawing a swift rebuke from the country. Romania’s Ministry of Defense condemned the attack “in the strongest possible terms,” calling it “unjustified and in deep contradiction with the rules of international humanitarian law.”

The ministry said there was no direct threat to Romanian territory or its territorial waters.

An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Kremlin of trying to create a “food crisis” with the attacks.

“Russian terrorists continue to attack port infrastructure in the hope that they will be able to provoke a food crisis and famine in the world,” the aide, Andriy Yermak, said on the messaging app Telegram.

The airstrikes are the latest attempt by Moscow to target Ukrainian shipping infrastructure since July, when Russia pulled out of a deal that allowed Ukrainian ships to bypass a Russian blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports and navigate safe passage through the waterway to Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait in order to reach global markets.

The accord’s collapse pushed up global food prices and fueled fears that the world’s poorest countries would struggle to feed their populations.

Read the full story here.