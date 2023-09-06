Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

Russian forces have started covering some of their attack aircraft with car tires, which experts say could be a makeshift attempt to protect them from Ukrainian drone strikes.

Satellite imagery from Maxar of Engels Airbase, deep inside Russia, shows two Tu-95 strategic bombers with car tires on top of the airframes.

CNN could not independently verify why the tires were placed on the aircraft, but experts say it could be a crude attempt at not only adding another layer of protection against Ukrainian drones but also to reduce the aircrafts' visibility, especially at night.

Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

The makeshift attempt may have limited effect in terms of mitigating damage, according to Francisco Serra-Martins of drone manufacturer One Way Aerospace, whose drones have been used by Ukrainian forces.

"It may reduce the thermal signature for exposed strategic aviation assets placed on airfield aprons, but they will still be observable under infrared cameras," he told CNN.

Steffan Watkins, an open-source research consultant who tracks aircraft and ships, said while the move "seems pretty goofy," Russian forces appear "to be trying to do the best they can to up-armor the planes that are otherwise sitting ducks."

"Whether it works depends on what the warhead is on the missile/drone," he said, adding that the tires could be used to stop fragmentation of an airburst above the plane from piercing the aircraft.

Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

A NATO military official told CNN the alliance had seen the makeshift attempt.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

“We believe it's meant to protect against drones,” a NATO military official told CNN. “We don't know if this will have any effect.”