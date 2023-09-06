US officials are urging North Korea to cease any arms negotiations with Russia amid reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may meet with President Vladimir Putin to discuss a potential deal to supply Moscow with weapons for its war in Ukraine.
The US National Security Council said Monday that arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea are "actively advancing," after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang in July in an attempt to convince it to sell artillery ammunition to Moscow.
Russia has declined to comment on the claim.
Here's what you need to know about Russia's war in Ukraine:
- US warns North Korea: US officials say Pyongyang will "pay a price" if it strikes an arms deal with Moscow. Any sale of weapons to Russia is "not going to reflect well on North Korea and they will pay a price for this in the international community,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told a press briefing Tuesday. He did not elaborate on the potential repercussions for North Korea, which is already under sanctions imposed over its weapons of mass destruction program.
- On the ground: Ukrainian forces are trying to expand their gains around the southeastern Zaporizhzhia village of Robotyne after they were able to breach Russian defenses, according to Ukrainian sources. Efforts are now focused on widening the bridgehead, with fighting near Verbove, a few kilometers to the east.
- Frontline visit: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited combat brigades in the eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday, his office said in a statement. He discussed the needs of the unit, including "provision of artillery shells, missiles for the frontline air defense systems, evacuation vehicles and electronic warfare equipment," it said.
- Russian aircraft covered: Russian forces have started covering some of their attack aircraft with car tires, which experts say could be a makeshift attempt to protect them from Ukrainian drone strikes. Satellite imagery from Maxar of Engels Airbase, deep inside Russia, shows two Tu-95 strategic bombers with car tires on top of the airframes. CNN could not independently verify why the tires were placed on the aircraft.
- British tank destroyed : Footage purportedly recorded near the village of Robotyne in southern Ukraine shows what a Western source said is a recently destroyed UK-donated Challenger 2 tank. It's the first known instance of a Challenger 2 being destroyed on the battlefield since the UK provided Ukraine with the capability earlier this year.
- Billionaire accused: The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has accused Ukrainian-born Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman of financing Russia's war. He's the chairman of Alfa Group, a private conglomerate operating primarily in Russia and former Soviet states that spans banking, insurance, retail and mineral water production. Fridman declined to comment on the SBU’s accusations.