A Ukrainian counteroffensive beginning this week “with the aim of restoring the lost territories” from Russia's invasion has been successful in the northeastern Kharkiv region, according to a top Ukraine military official.
And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says a key city in the region has been reclaimed by Ukrainian forces, all while asserting that Russian offensives across the country are being repelled.
Here are the latest headlines in the war:
- Russian-occupied settlements are being liberated, Ukraine says: Ukrainian forces have been able to advance 50 kilometers (about 31 miles) in the Kharkiv region, with "more than 20 settlements" liberated, according to Oleksii Hromov, the deputy head of the main operations directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Additionally, a pro-Kremlin official called for evacuations ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kupiansk, roughly 70 miles (112 kilometers) east of Kharkiv. Footage geo-located by CNN showed Ukrainian forces around 36 miles (50km) away from Kupiansk on Wednesday.
- Kharkiv city of Balakliia is taken by Ukraine, president says: Zelensky posted a video on his social media accounts with Ukrainian soldiers standing above a building in Balakliia, alongside the Ukrainian flag. "The order is fulfilled. Russian occupational troops have withdrawn," one of the soldiers says in the video.
- US secretary of state departs Kyiv after unannounced visit: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday the ongoing counteroffensive was “proving effective” and "we're seeing clear and real progress on the ground" in its early days. Blinken also announced $2.2 billion is being made available to Ukraine and 18 nearby nations for long-term security measures against future threats from Russia.
- US sanctions Iran drone producer: An Iranian entity has been sanctioned for its role in exporting unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia to be used in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the US Treasury Department said in a statement Thursday. CNN reported over the summer that the US believed Russian officials had begun training on drones in Iran, and a Russian delegation had visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice since June.