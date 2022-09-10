Russia's war in Ukraine: September 10, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said negotiations with the Russian Federation surrounding the end of the war are currently "impossible" while he was at the annual Yalta European Strategy meeting in Kyiv on Saturday.

"We want to end the war, but the space and opportunities have changed. Society does not want to talk to terrorists. Although one can communicate even with terrorists, because they know what they want," Zelensky said. "There is no reassurance that [the Russians] will do what they say they will do. I think they won’t. No one believes them. Like they say, they can’t be the ones to shake hands with."

Zelensky added "Russians are not ready to admit they have occupied our country. This means there will be no substantial dialogue."

"In order for us to open a diplomatic corridor with [Russia], they must show political will, that they are ready to give back foreign land."

He later said the upcoming winter would be "the most difficult winter in the whole world" and "a turning point in the liberation of the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia."