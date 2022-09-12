World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam

Updated 0955 GMT (1755 HKT) September 12, 2022
4 hr 33 min ago

Ukrainian official: More than 40 settlements in the Kharkiv region liberated

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko in Kyiv

A Ukrainian flag waves after the Ukrainian army liberated the town of Balakliya in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on September 11. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

As the Russian retreat in the Kharkiv region continues, a senior Ukrainian official has said that more than 40 settlements have now been liberated.

Roman Semenukha, Deputy Head of the Kharkiv region military administration, told Ukrainian television: "We can officially announce the liberation of more than 40 settlements. The situation is changing incredibly quickly and there are many, many more such [de-occupied] settlements."

Semenukha said the 40 referred only to those places where the situation was completely under control, and there were more where the Ukrainian flag had been raised.

"The situation is dynamically positive. And indeed the situation is changing," he said.

Semenukha said it was wrong to suggest the Russians were simply leaving. "There are fierce, fierce battles in many areas of the front and everything is very, very difficult. If we are talking about the military component, then you just have to be patient," he said.

4 hr 34 min ago

IAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's back-up power line is restored

From CNN’s Maija Ehlinger

A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on September 11.  (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A back-up power line to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been restored, according to a tweet put out by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday morning. 

The back-up line will provide the plant with the "external electricity it needs for reactor cooling and other safety functions." 

The last operating reactor at ZNPP, which is Europe's largest nuclear complex of its kind, was shut down earlier on Saturday after the transmission line was restored. 