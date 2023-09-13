World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine, Kim Jong Un's meeting with Vladimir Putin

By Jessie Yeung and Andrew Raine, CNN

Updated 12:01 a.m. ET, September 13, 2023
1 min ago

Putin arrives at Vostochny Cosmodrome, amid speculation about meeting with Kim Jong Un

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the country's remote space rocket launch site, the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russian state media TASS reported. 

Russian state television journalist Pavel Zarubin posted several videos purportedly showing Putin at the site, in the country's far east.

This comes amid speculation the space center is where Putin may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who arrived in Russia on Tuesday.

US officials have warned the two leaders may hold arms talks that could see Pyongyang provide weapons for Moscow to use in its war against Ukraine.

2 min ago

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles with Kim Jong Un set to meet Putin in Russia

From CNN’s Junko Ogura in Tokyo and Akanksha Sharma in Hong Kong

North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday morning, ahead of an expected meeting between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin in Russia, according to South Korean authorities.

The two missiles were launched from North Korea's Sunan area into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, between 11:43 a.m. and 11:53 a.m. local time, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The South Korean military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance, while maintaining full readiness posture under close cooperation with the United States, the JCS added.

Both missiles have already fallen, said the Japanese Coast Guard, citing the Japanese Ministry of Defence, though it did not specify where exactly the projectiles fell.

Possible weapons talks: Kim and Putin could meet as early as Wednesday morning local time, according to the host of one of the most popular programs on Russian state television.

US officials have warned that arms negotiations could be on the table during their talks, which could see North Korea provide weapons for Russia to use on the battlefield against Ukraine.

2 min ago

Putin says he plans to visit space center amid reports of upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un

From CNN’s Junko Ogura in Tokyo, Brad Lendon in Seoul, Mitchell McCluskey and Heather Law in Atlanta and Josh Pennington

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he has plans to visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in the Amur province of Russia's Far East, amid speculation this is where he may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

While speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Tuesday, Putin was asked by a moderator if he had plans to visit the space center. Putin replied, “I have plans there. You will know when I arrive.”

Putin said neither when he would visit nor what he would do while there.

This comes after South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Tuesday that the train believed to be carrying Kim appears to be moving in a more northerly direction beyond Vladivostok, and towards Khabarovsk province bordering China instead, citing multiple local sources in Vladivostok.

Amur province, where Vostochny Cosmodrome is located, lies just northwest of Khabarovsk province. 

North Korea and Russia have both confirmed Kim Jong Un has entered Russia on his heavily armored private green train.

Possible arms talks: US officials have repeatedly warned that North Korean and Russia are "actively advancing" arms negotiations, which could lead to Pyongyang selling weapons to Russia in exchange for sanctioned ballistic missile technology. 

Analysts also warn that North Korea could seek improved launch capabilities for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, satellite reconnaissance capabilities, and even help with launching satellites. 

North Korea has attempted two satellite launches this year; both ended in failure.

Were Kim to get his hands on technology from Russia, a world leader in nuclear missile forces for decades, it would be a great boost for his programs and a great concern for leaders in the West, analysts say.

Moscow, in turn, badly needs fresh supplies of ammunition and small arms on the front lines in Ukraine, after more than 18 months of war have left its military battered. These are areas where analysts say North Korea has strong production capabilities.

2 min ago

24 people injured in missile strike on Crimean port, says Russian-backed official

From CNN's Josh Pennington

A missile strike on a shipyard in the Crimean city of Sevastopol early Wednesday morning has wounded 24 people, according to the Russian-backed governor Mikhail Razvozhaev. 

"Sevastopol was attacked by our enemies ... Preliminary information indicates that the fire was caused by a missile strike," Razvozhaev said in a post on Telegram.

Razvozhaev posted an update shortly after arriving at the scene of the strike, saying four people were "in moderate condition" due to the attack.

In an earlier statement, he said the attack had caused a fire, and that the location was “not a civilian facility."

Some background: Crimea was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, and is internationally recognized as being part of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to “liberate” all of the country’s territory including the occupied peninsula.

An important port and a major naval base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, Sevastopol has been the site of multiple suspected Ukrainian attacks.

3 min ago

Ukraine launched missile attack on Sevastopol, Russian-backed governor says

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Ukraine launched a missile attack on the Crimean city of Sevastopol in the early hours of Wednesday, the city's Russian-backed governor said.

“Our enemies attacked Sevastopol," Mikhail Razvozhaev said. "The air defense was at work.”

He added that the missile attack caused a fire, “according to preliminary information."

The fire broke out at what Razvozhaev described as “not a civilian facility” in the Kilen-Balka area of Sevastopol.  

3 min ago

Senate GOP receiving brief on Ukraine aid oversight Wednesday as party remains divided on support

From CNN's Morgan Rimmer

A top oversight official is expected to address the Senate Republican conference on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced. The lawmaker is pushing back on arguments against Ukraine aid, focusing on the “misconception” that there is a lack of oversight into how American resources are used in the war.

"Tomorrow, my colleagues will have an opportunity to learn even more. At my request, the Inspector General for the Pentagon and State Department and US AID will come to brief Republican senators on the state have their own independent oversight assistance efforts," McConnell said.

He argued that “Ukraine is not Iraq or Afghanistan. It is a modern democracy firmly committed to integration with the West,” and that government corruption in Ukraine has plummeted during the conflict.

McConnell added that American officials like diplomats and military officers have returned to Kyiv and "their presence allows for more oversight and accountability of our systems." 

"Through these coalition efforts, we have unprecedented insight into how nearly 30 types of Western weapons systems and vehicles are being used by Ukraine, often down to the serial number," he said.

3 min ago

Kim Jong Un is in Russia — a rare foreign trip since assuming power

From CNN's Helen Regan, Gawon Bae, Jake Kwon, Jessie Yeung, Brad Lendon and Rob Picheta

Kim Jong Un is in Russia as the North Korean leader is expected to participate in a summit with President Vladimir Putin.

It's a meeting that would be a significant development, analysts say, bringing together two leaders who are increasingly isolated on the world stage.

Kim’s arrival in Russia also marks a rare foreign trip for the leader of one of the world’s most isolated nations, and it’s his first visit abroad since the Covid-19 pandemic, during which North Korea’s borders were sealed.

Since assuming power in 2011, Kim has only ventured abroad 10 times — all in 2018 and 2019 — and came as the North Korean leader engaged in a series of talks over the country’s nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Kim last visited Russia in April 2019 on a trip to Vladivostok where he met Putin for the first time amid the ongoing and unresolved crisis over North Korea’s nuclear program and failed dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington.

As in 2019, the North Korean leader traveled to Russia Tuesday in his famed, characteristically green train that has by now become a symbol of the hermit nation’s isolation and secrecy.

Like his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, and his father, Kim Jong Il, it is said Kim prefers traveling in the upscale armored train, which has long been the subject of intrigue.