Russia's war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said approximately 8,000 square kilometers (3,088 square miles) of territory has now been liberated by Ukrainian forces so far this month, with roughly half the area still undergoing “stabilization” measures.

“Remnants of occupiers and sabotage groups are being detected, collaborators are being detained and full security is being restored. It is very important that together with our troops, with our flag, ordinary normal life comes to the de-occupied territory,” Zelensky said in his daily address Tuesday.

In a statement Monday, Zelensky said most of the liberated territory retaken by Ukrainian forces since the start of September was concentrated in the country’s northeast and south.

Zelensky promised to immediately resume pension payments to all Ukrainians living in recently reclaimed areas in his message Tuesday.

“As an example, in Balakliya, in Hrakove, the payment of pensions for five months at once, for the time when we simply could not make payments due to the occupation, has already been started,” he said, adding that “Ukraine always fulfills its social obligations to people.”