A commander of a unit shows the rockets on a HIMARS vehicle in eastern Ukraine on July 1. (Anastasia Vlasova/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

The White House announced a $600 million security package for Ukraine on Thursday, providing the Ukrainian military with another round of assistance during its counter-offensive against Russian forces.

The equipment will be drawn from existing US stocks and inventories, and it will include additional arms, ammunition, and equipment, according to a statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Together with our Allies and partners, we are delivering the arms and equipment that Ukraine’s forces are utilizing so effectively as they continue their successful counter-offensive against Russia’s invasion,” Blinken said.

The package includes additional ammunition for the HIMARS system, which Ukraine has used to hit multiple Russian logistics hubs, command posts, and ammo depots. It also includes tens of thousands of conventional 105mm artillery rounds, 1,000 precision 155mm rounds, and counter-drone systems. With winter coming, the United States is also providing cold weather gear and more night vision devices.

One week ago, the Pentagon announced another $675 million package, which included additional ammunition for the HIMARS, as well as tens of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition.

Some context: For now, the US has decided against sending long-range ATACMS ammunition to Ukraine for use with the HIMARS platform, despite repeated Ukrainian requests. The ATACMS have a range of nearly 200 miles (320 kilometers), capable of striking deep within Russian territory.

Pentagon officials have said the HIMARS launchers coupled with GMLRS, a munition with a range of some 40 miles (64 kilometers), is what the US should be focused on providing to Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24th, the US has provided $15.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.