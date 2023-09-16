World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Amarachi Orie and Thom Poole, CNN

Updated 4:42 a.m. ET, September 16, 2023
17 min ago

Liberating Andriivka “necessary for further advancement” in Bakhmut, Ukrainian commander says

From CNN's Mariya Knight

 A Ukrainian commander in the Bakhmut area has said that the liberation of the village of Andriivka on Friday is “necessary for further advancement” in Bakhmut.

Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, said on his Telegram channel that Andriivka is “a necessary bridgehead for further advancement, because the task of Ukrainian forces in this area is to surround Bakhmut, and without Andriivka it is impossible to achieve this.” 

Zhorin also noted that liberating Andriivka means “full control over the railroad, which is a stronghold for further offensive.” 

Ukrainian President Zelensky congratulated the 3rd Assault Brigade and all involved in retaking Andriivka in his nightly address on Friday and called it “a significant and much-needed result,” noting that active battles continue around the villages of Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka near Bakhmut in Donetsk region. 

Ukraine’s General Staff noted that “the Defense Forces have partial success in the area of Klishchiivka” in a daily update on Friday. 

Some context: Ukraine's Third Separate Assault Brigade recaptured the village of Andriivka, south of the city of Bakhmut, on Friday, it announced on Telegram that day. They are now trying to consolidate their gain there to hold on to it.

Bakhmut sits toward the northeast of the Donetsk region, about 13 miles from the Luhansk region, and has long been a target for Russian forces.

Russian forces claimed control of Bakhmut in May following a months-long slog in the city. The Russian advance was bolstered by members of the Wagner mercenary group, which incurred heavy losses in the fierce fighting.

19 min ago

Russia gives Kim Jong Un an inside look at its warplanes and frigates

From CNN's Yoonjung Seo in Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected warplanes, toured an airfield and visited a Pacific Fleet frigate on Saturday as the latest stop on his tour of Russia took him to Vladivostok.

Russian state media reported that Kim had met the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Knevichi airfield in Vladivostok before both men were accompanied by the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, on a visit to the Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov.

The North Korean leader was shown the ship’s central command center and its modern missile weapon control systems, the Russian Ministry of Defence said via Telegram. 

The Russian defence ministry added that Admiral Evmenov had talked to Kim about the “expanded capabilities of the new control systems, which allow Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles to be effectively used against sea and coastal targets at a distance of more than 1,500 kilometers from the ship.”

Afterwards Kim was gifted a replica of the ship and left a comment in the frigate’s guest book, though the ministry did not reveal what he wrote.

The stop in Vladivostok is Kim’s latest in a tour of Russia and its Far East region that follows his meeting with President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, at which the North Korean leader appeared to endorse Moscow’s war on Ukraine. There has also been speculation Putin is seeking arms from North Korea for his invasion.

Read the full story here.

22 min ago

US national security adviser says G20 declaration was "powerful" despite stopping short of condemning Russia

From CNN's Donald Judd

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan defended the final declaration from last week's Group of 20 summit, which stopped short of explicitly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sullivan hasn't received “any kind of formal — or really, informal — reaction from Ukraine with respect to the G20 communique,” he said at a briefing Friday.

Rather, the national security adviser said, Ukraine remains focused on engaging with other countries at peace summits — like the ones held this summer in Denmark and Saudi Arabia — where leaders can "find a way forward toward a common understanding of the principles upon which the just peace should be based."

Sullivan said the conversations at those two summits actually "bear a strong resemblance" to the propositions laid out in the G20 communique.

He listed the declaration's four key tenets in regard to Ukraine: “First, the paramount centrality of territorial integrity and sovereignty; second, the statement that it is totally unacceptable for any country to use force to violate the territorial integrity of another country; third, that attacking grain infrastructure and civilian infrastructure should be totally off limits; and fourth, the threat or use of nuclear weapons in a conflict like this should be inadmissible.”

Sullivan pushed back against the idea that the communique was "tepid" in its support for Ukraine, saying those four propositions are "powerful."

Rather than statements of neutrality, he argued, they "really say to Russia, 'What you are doing is not acceptable.'”

What Ukraine said: After news of the declaration emerged, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said the G20 had "nothing to be proud of."

“Ukraine is grateful to its partners who tried to include strong wording in the text,” he wrote on Facebook. 

“At the same time, the G20 has nothing to be proud of in the part about Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Obviously, the participation of the Ukrainian side would have allowed the participants to better understand the situation. The principle of ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ remains as key as ever.”

25 min ago

Sullivan says he senses bipartisan support from congressional leaders for additional aid for Ukraine

From CNN's Donald Judd

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Senate leadership last week and House leadership Thursday to discuss support for Ukraine.

He told reporters on Friday that he got the sense there was backing for bipartisan support for Ukraine from leaders on both sides of the aisle even as some House Republicans have signaled they may block additional aid.

“I've got to say, in those conversations, I felt the basic vibe, so to speak, the idea that the United States needs to come together on a bipartisan basis to support Ukraine felt as strong as it did a year ago, on both sides of the aisle," he said.

Last week, CNN reported the White House was ramping up pressure on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to approve its request to tie aid for Ukraine with increased disaster relief funding ahead of a government funding showdown.

But tension among Republicans in Congress is mounting as lawmakers face an end-of-month deadline to avoid a government shutdown. The White House has called on Congress to pass a short-term spending bill to keep the government running while congressional leaders hash out major differences.

Though Sullivan expressed optimism that there was an appetite for a bipartisan aid package, he admitted the dynamics have changed since Republicans took control of the House last year.

“I acknowledge that there's a difference between this Congress in the last Congress, and we'll have to contend with that as we go through the discussions that will continue in the days ahead on how to get Ukraine the resources it needs,” he said.

Still, he pointed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington — and Capitol Hill — next week as a sign there might be progress on Ukraine aid soon.