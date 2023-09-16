A Ukrainian commander in the Bakhmut area has said that the liberation of the village of Andriivka on Friday is “necessary for further advancement” in Bakhmut.

Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, said on his Telegram channel that Andriivka is “a necessary bridgehead for further advancement, because the task of Ukrainian forces in this area is to surround Bakhmut, and without Andriivka it is impossible to achieve this.”

Zhorin also noted that liberating Andriivka means “full control over the railroad, which is a stronghold for further offensive.”

Ukrainian President Zelensky congratulated the 3rd Assault Brigade and all involved in retaking Andriivka in his nightly address on Friday and called it “a significant and much-needed result,” noting that active battles continue around the villages of Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka near Bakhmut in Donetsk region.

Ukraine’s General Staff noted that “the Defense Forces have partial success in the area of Klishchiivka” in a daily update on Friday.

Some context: Ukraine's Third Separate Assault Brigade recaptured the village of Andriivka, south of the city of Bakhmut, on Friday, it announced on Telegram that day. They are now trying to consolidate their gain there to hold on to it.

Bakhmut sits toward the northeast of the Donetsk region, about 13 miles from the Luhansk region, and has long been a target for Russian forces.

Russian forces claimed control of Bakhmut in May following a months-long slog in the city. The Russian advance was bolstered by members of the Wagner mercenary group, which incurred heavy losses in the fierce fighting.