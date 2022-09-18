World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Matt Meyer, Mike Hayes and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 1231 GMT (2031 HKT) September 18, 2022
20 min ago

More than 10 "torture rooms" found in reclaimed areas of northeast Ukraine, Zelensky says

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Michelle Velez

Forensic experts collect the pieces of evidence at the District Police Department used by Russian forces for torture in Balakliia, Ukraine in the Kharkiv Region on September 13. 
Forensic experts collect the pieces of evidence at the District Police Department used by Russian forces for torture in Balakliia, Ukraine in the Kharkiv Region on September 13.  (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

Troops found so-called "torture rooms" and devices used by Russian forces in reclaimed portions of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelensky claimed in his nightly address Saturday. 

"More than ten torture rooms have already been found in the liberated areas of Kharkiv region -- in various cities and towns," Zelensky said. "As the occupiers fled, they also dropped the torture devices."  
"Even at the regular Kozacha Lopan railway station, they found a room for torture, found tools for electric torture," he added. 

Earlier on Saturday, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office made similar claims.

"The Russian army tortured people in the cellar of the so-called 'people's militia' in the town of Kozacha Lopan when it was under siege," Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office stated in a social media post.

"Representatives of the Russian Federation created a pseudo-law enforcement agency, in the basement of which a torture chamber was set up, where civilians were subjected to inhuman torture," the post continued. "During the inspection, documents confirming the functioning of the pseudo-police department and the device with which the occupiers tortured civilians with electric shock were seized." 

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office also provided pictures of the "torture rooms" and a "device with which the occupiers tortured civilians."

CNN has reached out to the Russian government and Russian Foreign Ministry for comment, and they have yet to respond. 

Horrors of war: The reports from Kharkiv follow the discovery of a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izium this week. Zelensky said Friday that some of the bodies showed "signs of torture."

9 hr 16 min ago

Russian attacks damaged at least 30 areas of Ukraine Saturday, military says

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Smoke rises near the city of Kupiansk, Ukraine in the Kharkiv region on Saturday September 17, 2022. 
Smoke rises near the city of Kupiansk, Ukraine in the Kharkiv region on Saturday September 17, 2022.  (Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images)

The infrastructure of at least 30 areas across the country was damaged due to Russian attacks on Saturday, according to the Ukrainian military. 

"The enemy struck military and civilian facilities on the territory of Ukraine four times with missiles, 15 times with aviation and more than 20 times with multiple-launch rocket systems," Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spokesman, said in a video briefing.

Shtupun said most areas affected by Russian attacks were Kharkiv, Siversk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, New York, Marinka, Krasnohorivka, Poltavka, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Nikopol, Orikhiv, Myrolyubivka and Ochakiv.

At the same time, Ukrainian aviation struck 10 areas "of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment and three positions of anti-aircraft missile systems," Shtupun added.

14 hr 19 min ago

Ukraine claims Russians are creating retreat routes from southern Kherson region

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

Russian forces are preparing retreat routes from the Kherson region, Ukraine’s military claimed in an update Saturday.

In today's update, a Ukrainian military spokesperson claimed Russians sunk nine railway cars to construct a crossing in the city of Kakhovka.

"Due to the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to disable all crossings across the Dnipro River on the Kherson front, the occupiers are preparing their retreat routes,” Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said in a social media post.

Kherson is considered crucial to controlling Ukraine’s southern coast and access to the Black Sea. It was one of the first areas to be occupied by Russian forces when they invaded nearly seven months ago.

Last week, Ukraine claimed it had inflicted further losses on Russian forces in the south, including in Kherson.

Senior US and Ukrainian officials told CNN earlier this month that Kyiv set an ambitious goal of taking back most of Russian-occupied Kherson by the end of the year.