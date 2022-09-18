Forensic experts collect the pieces of evidence at the District Police Department used by Russian forces for torture in Balakliia, Ukraine in the Kharkiv Region on September 13. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

Troops found so-called "torture rooms" and devices used by Russian forces in reclaimed portions of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelensky claimed in his nightly address Saturday.

"More than ten torture rooms have already been found in the liberated areas of Kharkiv region -- in various cities and towns," Zelensky said. "As the occupiers fled, they also dropped the torture devices."

"Even at the regular Kozacha Lopan railway station, they found a room for torture, found tools for electric torture," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office made similar claims.

"The Russian army tortured people in the cellar of the so-called 'people's militia' in the town of Kozacha Lopan when it was under siege," Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office stated in a social media post.

"Representatives of the Russian Federation created a pseudo-law enforcement agency, in the basement of which a torture chamber was set up, where civilians were subjected to inhuman torture," the post continued. "During the inspection, documents confirming the functioning of the pseudo-police department and the device with which the occupiers tortured civilians with electric shock were seized."

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office also provided pictures of the "torture rooms" and a "device with which the occupiers tortured civilians."

CNN has reached out to the Russian government and Russian Foreign Ministry for comment, and they have yet to respond.

Horrors of war: The reports from Kharkiv follow the discovery of a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izium this week. Zelensky said Friday that some of the bodies showed "signs of torture."