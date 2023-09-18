World
36 min ago

Zelensky to push for support from world leaders at the UN General Assembly this week. Here's what to know

From CNN staff

The UN General Assembly Hall is seen in New York on September 20, 2021.
The UN General Assembly Hall is seen in New York on September 20, 2021. John Angelillo/AFP/Getty Images/File

World leaders are meeting in New York starting Monday for the United Nations General Assembly meetings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to use an in-person appearance at the annual meeting to appeal for more support for Ukraine as it continues to wage a counteroffensive against Russia.

Aside from an address to the assembly, Zelensky also has plans to hold several meetings with other world leaders in New York, according to people familiar with the plans. After that, the Ukrainian president is set to go to Washington and meet with US President Joe Biden.

Here's what else to know:

  • Visit to Washington: After meeting with Biden, Zelensky will visit the US Capitol next Thursday, according to a GOP source familiar, though he will not address a joint session of Congress and is instead expected to meet with senators. It comes as Congress is weighing a White House request for additional aid to Ukraine. Its passage remains in doubt, with the GOP fiercely divided over the issue.
  • The goal for Biden: In Zelensky's visit to the White House, the US president is looking to reaffirm "for the world, and for the United States, for the American people his commitment to continuing to lead the world in supporting Ukraine as it defends its independence, its sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. Both Zelensky and Biden are scheduled to give remarks to the UN assembly.
  • Biden and Zelensky's history: The two leaders met in person on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania in July. Before that, the men sat for talks in May at the G7 summit in Japan. Despite support from the United States for an appearance at last week’s G20 summit in India, Zelensky wasn’t extended an invitation by the hosts. Zelensky last came to the US in December, his first time leaving Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began.

Other key headlines from the war:

  • Counteroffensive near Bakhmut: Ukraine has recaptured Klishchiivka, a key village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky said Sunday. Zelensky's office posted a picture on social media earlier in the day, indicating Kyiv's forces had liberated this key area that has been critical to Ukraine's counteroffensive in the east. 
  • Moscow meeting: China’s top diplomat Wang Yi is expected to discuss the war in Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday as he begins a three-day visit to Russia. Wang and Lavrov are expected to discuss “a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues,” which include a “detailed exchange of views on issues related to a settlement in Ukraine,” according to Russia's Foreign Ministry.
  • Kim departs Russia: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received body armor and drones as parting gifts as he wrapped up a trip to Russia that has alarmed the West. The send-off capped a rare, six-day visit that saw him hold talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, raising the possibility North Korea could provide Russia with weaponry to aid its invasion of Ukraine.
  • NATO chief's warning: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that we must "prepare ourselves for a long war" in Ukraine. “The easiest way to end this war would be if Putin withdrew his troops," he said. Stoltenberg also reiterated that it is just a matter of time before Ukraine joins NATO.
47 min ago

Chinese foreign minister to meet Russian counterpart on visit to Russia 

From CNN’s Beijing bureau, Teele Rebane and Larry Register

Wang Yi attends a meeting in Ankara, Turkey on July 26.
Wang Yi attends a meeting in Ankara, Turkey on July 26. Stringer/AFP/Getty Images/File

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi is expected to discuss the war in Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday as he begins a three-day visit to Russia.

Wang will visit the country from September 18 to 21, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. 

He is expected to meet Lavrov to discuss “a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues,” which include a “detailed exchange of views on issues related to a settlement in Ukraine,” according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry last week.

The scheduled meeting comes on the heels of a closely watched summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which the United States has warned could lead to Pyongyang supplying Moscow with munitions for its war in Ukraine.

1 min ago

Russian officials present Kim with body armor and drones as North Korean leader departs

From CNN's Amarachi Orie, Darya Tarasova, Duarte Mendonca and Jake Kwon

Kim Jong Un prepares to leave to return to Pyongyang on September 17.
Kim Jong Un prepares to leave to return to Pyongyang on September 17. KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received body armor and drones as parting gifts while wrapping up a trip to Russia that has alarmed the West over the potential for military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

The send-off capped a rare, six-day visit that saw Kim hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, raising the possibility North Korea could provide Russia with weaponry to aid its invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, Kim left the eastern city of Vladivostok, where he inspected warplanes, toured an airfield and visited a Pacific Fleet frigate, to return to Pyongyang in his heavily-armored private train following a grand farewell ceremony, Russian and North Korean state media reported.

Traveling more than 4,000 kilometers (2,400 miles) across eastern Russia, the North Korean leader was given the red carpet treatment throughout his trip, much of which was spent visiting military sites.

North Korea is heavily sanctioned and is in need of everything from energy to food to military technology.

Parting gifts: As Kim left, the governor of the far eastern Russian region of Primorye gave him a bulletproof vest and a set of drones, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

“This is a body armor with protection zones for the chest, shoulders, throat and groin, and it is much lighter than its known analogs,” the state news agency added.

Kim was also presented with five attack drones produced in the same region, as well as a Geranium-25 aircraft-type reconnaissance drone, TASS added. A set of special clothing that is invisible to thermal imaging cameras was an additional gift.

Following a farewell ceremony that included a red carpet and honor guards, Kim was seen boarding his personal train, which left Artyom railway station while Russian officials waved, in a video published by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Read more here.

4 hr 22 min ago

Ukraine recaptures key village near Bakhmut, Zelensky says

From CNN's Heather Law, Andrew Carey and Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

Ukraine has recaptured Klishchiivka, a key village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.

Zelensky's office posted a picture on social media earlier in the day, indicating Kyiv's forces had liberated this key area that has been critical to Ukraine's counteroffensive in the east. 

In the photo, five soldiers are holding flags and posing for the camera in front of a church, geolocated by CNN as the Church of the Intercession in the center of the village. 

"[T]oday I would like to especially recognize the warriors who are gradually regaining Ukraine's territory in the area of Bakhmut," Zelensky said during his nightly address.  

The area southwest of Bakhmut has been a focus for Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the east throughout the summer, and Zelensky will be keen to highlight this apparent success when he meets with world leaders, among them United States President Joe Biden, on his upcoming trip to the US this week for the United Nations General Assembly. 

In a separate video release also filmed in front of the church, one of a group of six soldiers standing together declares the liberation of Klishchiivka has been completed. 

The sound of artillery explosions can be heard throughout the short clip, some sounding no more than 500 meters away, which the soldier seems to acknowledge, saying, “the enemy does not give up attempts to re-capture [the village], using all possible means of fire. But we are standing firm and confident.” 

The video shows the church has suffered massive damage during months of fighting, including the loss of its green cupola. 

The announcement that Klishchiivka had been recaptured came two days after Ukraine’s forces claimed Andriivka, a small hamlet immediately to the south.  

With the summer counteroffensive now well into its fourth month, Ukraine has come under increasing pressure to convince key Western partners that Russian forces can be pushed back.

4 hr 24 min ago

Ukraine is firing shells faster than can be supplied. Can Europe catch up?

From CNN's Joseph Ataman and Clare Sebastian

The scene looks almost lunar. Drone videos covering more than a thousand miles of the Ukrainian front line show great craters of earth, scooped from the ground by unseen barrages.

Artillery has dominated the war in Ukraine. But nearly 18 months in, a significant gap still remains between the shells Ukraine wants and how fast European and American factories can supply them. And concerns are rising that Europe’s patchwork of arms manufacturers is ill-suited to meet these needs.

Away from the front, Ukraine’s war has become a numbers game: who can acquire, make and resupply more tanks, bullets, and, most of all, artillery shells.

Amid their counteroffensive, Ukrainian guns are firing up to 6,000 rounds daily, Ukrainian MP Oleksandra Ustinova told CNN, but the military wants to shoot more than 10,000. Even that is a fraction of the 60,000 shells that Russia was using at the peak of its barrages this year, per an Estonian and Ukrainian government analysis.

All in all, Kyiv needs some 1.5 million artillery shells annually, according to the CEO of one of Europe’s largest arms manufacturers, Rheinmetall.

By July, the US had supplied more than 2 million artillery rounds to Ukraine since the 2022 invasion, the Pentagon said. The European Union has supplied at least a quarter of million this year, in addition to bilateral donations directly between individual member states and Ukraine. The United Kingdom, too, has also donated ammunition.

But in February 2023, Europe-wide production of artillery ammunition had a maximum capacity of 300,000 shells annually, Estonian defense officials estimated. The best-case scenario of an increase to making 2.1 million shells annually is still years away from being realized.

With European stocks depleted and existing production lines overwhelmed, ammunition buyers are keen to get their hands on whatever’s available. In an interview with CNN, the CEO of shell casing manufacturer Europlasma described the buyers’ message as: “We’ll take all you can make.”

Read the full story here.

11 min ago

NATO chief warns there will be no quick ending to the war in Ukraine

From CNN's Sophie Tanno

Jens Stoltenberg speaks during the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee meeting in Brussels, Belgium on September 7.
Jens Stoltenberg speaks during the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee meeting in Brussels, Belgium on September 7. Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that the war in Ukraine could be long, as Kyiv’s counteroffensive against Russia continues to make only marginal gains.

Ukraine’s allies have sought to accentuate campaign gains in recent weeks, but it has been underway for months with no major breakthroughs. The fall will bring changing conditions on the ground and the possibility that Russia will once again try to pummel Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

“Most wars last longer than is expected when they first start. Therefore, we must prepare ourselves for a long war in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said in an interview with German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost published Sunday.

“We are all wishing for a quick peace. But at the same time, we must recognize: If President [Volodomyr] Zelensky and the Ukrainians give up the fight, their country would not exist anymore. If President [Vladimir] Putin and Russia laid down their weapons, we would have peace,” the NATO chief said.

“The easiest way to end this war would be if Putin withdrew his troops,” he added.

On the possibility of Putin using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Stoltenberg said: “Putin’s nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and ruthless, but NATO is prepared for every threat and challenge.

“The point of NATO is to prevent war — not least nuclear war. We have a credible deterrent.”

Kyiv's NATO bid: The NATO chief reiterated that it is just a matter of time before Ukraine joins the alliance.

“Ukraine will become a member of NATO — all allies have made that clear,” he said, adding that Ukraine will need safety guarantees when the war ends, otherwise “history could repeat itself.”

Read more here.