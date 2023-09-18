World leaders are meeting in New York starting Monday for the United Nations General Assembly meetings.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to use an in-person appearance at the annual meeting to appeal for more support for Ukraine as it continues to wage a counteroffensive against Russia.
Aside from an address to the assembly, Zelensky also has plans to hold several meetings with other world leaders in New York, according to people familiar with the plans. After that, the Ukrainian president is set to go to Washington and meet with US President Joe Biden.
Here's what else to know:
- Visit to Washington: After meeting with Biden, Zelensky will visit the US Capitol next Thursday, according to a GOP source familiar, though he will not address a joint session of Congress and is instead expected to meet with senators. It comes as Congress is weighing a White House request for additional aid to Ukraine. Its passage remains in doubt, with the GOP fiercely divided over the issue.
- The goal for Biden: In Zelensky's visit to the White House, the US president is looking to reaffirm "for the world, and for the United States, for the American people his commitment to continuing to lead the world in supporting Ukraine as it defends its independence, its sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. Both Zelensky and Biden are scheduled to give remarks to the UN assembly.
- Biden and Zelensky's history: The two leaders met in person on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania in July. Before that, the men sat for talks in May at the G7 summit in Japan. Despite support from the United States for an appearance at last week’s G20 summit in India, Zelensky wasn’t extended an invitation by the hosts. Zelensky last came to the US in December, his first time leaving Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began.
Other key headlines from the war:
- Counteroffensive near Bakhmut: Ukraine has recaptured Klishchiivka, a key village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky said Sunday. Zelensky's office posted a picture on social media earlier in the day, indicating Kyiv's forces had liberated this key area that has been critical to Ukraine's counteroffensive in the east.
- Moscow meeting: China’s top diplomat Wang Yi is expected to discuss the war in Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday as he begins a three-day visit to Russia. Wang and Lavrov are expected to discuss “a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues,” which include a “detailed exchange of views on issues related to a settlement in Ukraine,” according to Russia's Foreign Ministry.
- Kim departs Russia: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received body armor and drones as parting gifts as he wrapped up a trip to Russia that has alarmed the West. The send-off capped a rare, six-day visit that saw him hold talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, raising the possibility North Korea could provide Russia with weaponry to aid its invasion of Ukraine.
- NATO chief's warning: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that we must "prepare ourselves for a long war" in Ukraine. “The easiest way to end this war would be if Putin withdrew his troops," he said. Stoltenberg also reiterated that it is just a matter of time before Ukraine joins NATO.