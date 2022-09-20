Russians continue to conduct airstrikes "impacting civilian infrastructure" in Ukraine, US military official says

A hose pumps water out from a house in the town of Kryvyi Rih on Friday, where dozens of homes were flooded after a Russian attack damaged a dam upstream. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian forces are continuing to conduct airstrikes that are impacting civilian infrastructure, a senior US military official said Monday.

Most recently, Russian forces struck a “dam near Kryvyi Rih,” and they conducted an airstrike “near a power plant in Mykolaiv,” the official said.

“This disturbing pattern which includes strikes that hit power stations last week continues to show Russian forces’ disregard for civilian life,” the official added.

Ukrainians “continue to make efforts to consolidate their gains” on the battlefield, “holding the border to the southeast,” the official said.

“In the vicinity of Kherson, we continue to see deliberate and calibrated operations by the Ukrainians, and we have observed Ukrainians continuing to liberate villages in this area,” the official said.

In the Donbas region, “Ukrainians have continued to effectively defend against continued Russian attacks, although” the US has seen Russian forces “make some minor gains in terms of territory.”

The official specified the Russian gains here were only a “few hundred meters.”