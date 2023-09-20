In his first in-person appearance at the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called on world leaders to unite to defeat Russia.

Russia's invasion is "not only about Ukraine," he said, citing Moscow's blockade of Black Sea ports, which makes it hard for Kyiv to ship grain, raising concerns about rising food prices contributing to global hunger.

He also pointed to Russia trying to block gas and oil supply to European countries, calling it "weaponization of energy."

"[Russia] is also turning other country's power plants into real dirty bombs. Look, please, what Russia did to our Zaporizhzhia power plant — shelled it, occupied it and then blackmails others with radiation leaks," he added.

He went on to say that Russia must be stopped. "We must act united to defeat the aggressor and focus all our capabilities and energy on addressing these challenges. As nukes are restrained, likewise, the aggressor must be restrained," Zelensky said.

Here are the latest developments: