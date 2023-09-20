In his first in-person appearance at the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called on world leaders to unite to defeat Russia.
Russia's invasion is "not only about Ukraine," he said, citing Moscow's blockade of Black Sea ports, which makes it hard for Kyiv to ship grain, raising concerns about rising food prices contributing to global hunger.
He also pointed to Russia trying to block gas and oil supply to European countries, calling it "weaponization of energy."
"[Russia] is also turning other country's power plants into real dirty bombs. Look, please, what Russia did to our Zaporizhzhia power plant — shelled it, occupied it and then blackmails others with radiation leaks," he added.
He went on to say that Russia must be stopped. "We must act united to defeat the aggressor and focus all our capabilities and energy on addressing these challenges. As nukes are restrained, likewise, the aggressor must be restrained," Zelensky said.
Here are the latest developments:
- Biden on Ukraine: US President Joe Biden thanked fellow leaders for their work in addressing global challenges, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in remarks to the United Nations Leaders' Reception in New York. "Our world stands at an inflection point, and the decisions we make now are going to determine our future for decades to come,” Biden said. In earlier remarks at the UNGA, Biden said supporting Ukraine's defense is "not only investment in Ukraine's future, but in the future of every country" that values the basic UN rules of sovereignty and territorial integrity "that apply equally to all nations" big and small.
- G7 concerns: At a dinner of the G7 foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UNGA on Monday, “there was great concern in the room about what Russia and (North Korea) might be up to together,” a senior State Department official said. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week traveled to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin, and the two held what the Kremlin called “very substantive” discussions.
- Shutdown warning: US military aid and training for Ukrainian forces could be disrupted in the event of a US government shutdown, a Pentagon spokesperson warned on Tuesday. The government appears to be barreling toward a shutdown, as lawmakers have acknowledged there will not be enough time before the September 30 deadline for either chamber to pass all 12 appropriations bills.
- On the ground: Ukraine has liberated more than 54% of territory occupied by Russia, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said Tuesday. Milley’s spokesperson said the figure refers to territory liberated since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, including areas around Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson.
- Russian attacks: At least six civilians were killed in a Russian missile strike on Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday. It comes after a warehouse worker was killed and more than 300 metric tons of humanitarian aid were destroyed during an earlier Russian drone attack on Lviv.
- African impact: Ukrainian special services were likely behind a series of drone strikes and a ground operation directed against a Wagner-backed militia near Sudan’s capital, a CNN investigation has found, raising the prospect that the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has spread far from the front lines.