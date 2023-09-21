US President Joe Biden is seeking to hear a “battlefield perspective” from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Washington, DC, Thursday, the White House said.
It comes as the Ukrainian president pleas for additional aid for his war-torn country and the US Congress remains divided about how to proceed. Biden will also reiterate US support "that we're going to continue to be with them for as long as it takes,” National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said.
Biden will talk to Zelensky about specific weapons needs, Kirby said. However, CNN has reported that ATACMS — the long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems — may not be part of a new weapons package, something Zelensky suggested to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer would be a disappointment.
Kirby said ATACMS is “not off the table,” and "we continue to have discussions here in the interagency about that particular weapon system, but no decision has been made.
More broadly, Kirby said there is a “critical need” for Congress to grant the White House’s $24 billion supplemental funding request for Ukraine for its counteroffensive capabilities. He offered forceful pushback to Republican lawmakers questioning continued US aid to Ukraine and encouraged them to meet directly with the Ukrainian president.
“If you think that the cost of supporting Ukraine is high now, just ponder how exorbitantly higher it would be in blood and treasure if we just walk away and let them take Ukraine, all of it. And then he's [Russian President Vladimir Putin] left in a much stronger position and oh, by the way, right up on to the shores of NATO territory,” he said.
How the visit is expected to unfold: First, Zelensky will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and others at the Pentagon. In addition to the Senate, Zelensky is expected to talk with Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and other leaders, according to Kirby.
After that, Biden and Zelensky will meet in the Oval Office followed by an extended bilateral meeting in the Cabinet Room, Kirby said.
Biden and Zelensky have met in person six times, Kirby noted, and “have spoken regularly,” adding that there will be an “air of familiarity” between the two.