More than 1,300 people detained across Russia in crackdown on anti-war protests: monitoring group
From CNN's Clare Sebastian and Idris Muktar
More than 1,300 people have been detained in dozens of cities across Russia in a crackdown on anti-war protests, according to the independent protest monitoring group OVD-Info.
The group said the figure includes at least 502 people in Moscow and 524 people in St Petersburg.
37 min ago
Analysis: Putin can call up all the troops he wants, but Russia can't train or support them
From CNN's Brad Lendon
Vladimir Putin can call up all the troops he wants, but Russia has no way of getting those new troops the training and weapons they need to fight in Ukraine any time soon.
With his invasion of Ukraine faltering badly, the Russian President on Wednesday announced the immediate "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Russian television that the country will call up 300,000 reservists.
If they end up facing Ukrainian guns on the front lines, they are likely to become the newest casualties in the invasion Putin started more than seven months ago and that has seen the Russian military fail at almost every aspect of modern war.
"The Russian military is not currently equipped to rapidly and effectively deploy 300,000 reservists," said Alex Lord, Europe and Eurasia specialist at the Sibylline strategic analysis firm in London.
"Russia is already struggling to effectively equip its professional forces in Ukraine, following significant equipment losses during the war," Lord said.
The Institute for the Study of War earlier this week said analysis from Western experts and Ukrainian intelligence found Russia had lost 50% to 90% of its strength in some units due to that offensive, and vast amounts of armor.
And that comes on top of staggering equipment losses over the course of the war.
The open source intelligence website Oryx, using only losses confirmed by photographic or video evidence, has found Russian forces have lost more than 6,300 vehicles, including 1,168 tanks, since the fighting began.
In practice, they don't have enough modern equipment ... for that many new troops," said Jakub Janovsky, a military analyst who contributes to the Oryx blog.
But even if they did have all the equipment, weapons and motivation they need, getting 300,000 troops quickly trained for battle would be impossible, experts said.
Reforms in 2008, aimed at modernizing and professionalizing the Russian military, removed many of the logistical and command and control structures that had once enabled the forces of the old Soviet Union to rapidly train and equip vast numbers of mobilized conscripts.
Putin's implied threat that he could use nuclear weapons, delivered in a speech on Wednesday -- and his warning that he was not bluffing -- made Biden's own speech at the UN General Assembly seem all the more grave.
"This war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state and Ukrainians' right to exist as a people," Biden said, branding the invasion as a direct assault on the rule-based order epitomized by the UN.
"That should make your blood run cold," he added.
Putin's announcement of a partial national mobilization is being seen outside Russia as an admission of failure for his Ukraine operation so far, and of rising domestic political pressure. But forthcoming referendums in captured Ukrainian territory on joining Russia, that are described by the West as a sham, take the war to a tense new stage.
If these areas do join Russia, Ukrainian attacks on them using Western arms could in theory be interpreted as an assault on the Russian motherland itself.
This potentially makes Putin's threat to use nuclear arms to defend Russian territory a significant escalation.
The Russian leader is clearly seeking to scare Western publics and to make Washington and allied capitals think again about their support for Ukraine, which has helped turn his invasion into such a disaster.
Putin could well be bluffing about the possible use of Russia's nuclear arsenal. But then again, maybe he's not.
"We exchanged one fan of Russia for 200 warriors," Ukrainian President Zelensky says
From CNN's Victoria Butenko, Yulia Kesaieva, and Mohammed Tawfeeq
Pro-Kremlin Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who was captured back in April, is being exchanged with Russia as part of a prisoner swap, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelensky said 200 Ukrainian prisoners had returned home in exchange for Medvedchuk.
"At first, we were offered to return 50 of our people in exchange for one of those in the detention center of the Security Service of Ukraine. We talked. We insisted. The number of 50 increased to 200," Zelensky said during his nightly address.
Vasyl Maliuk, the acting head of the Ukrainian security service, said Medvedchuk "is not just a godfather to Putin's child, but also a documented by us as a traitor."
"Moreover, while working on the Medvedchuk case, we have neutralized multiple agent networks, detained multiple traitors, and received a lot of valuable information that we are using for counterintelligence and will bring us closer to our victory," Maliuk added.
Five Ukrainian commanders were included in the prisoner swap, as were 55 prisoners to be sent to Russia, according to Zelensky.
It's unclear whether the 55 prisoners are all Russians or pro-Russians, but Zelensky described them as people "who fought against Ukraine, and those who betrayed Ukraine."
According to Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, a total of 215 prisoners of war have been released as part of an exchange of POWs between Russia and Ukraine, including ten foreign prisoners.
Among those freed today from captivity, there are 108 Azov fighters and other formations," Yermak said. Those fighters from the controversial Azov Battalion, part of the National Guard of Ukraine, which Russia has previously called neo-Nazis.
Yermak also said 10 foreigners were among those swapped.
"Based on the requests of our international partners, we have also returned 10 foreign defenders of Ukraine. These are the representatives of those countries, who assist us the most – the United States, Great Britain, Croatia, Sweden and Morocco," Yermak said.
The head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umerov, said, "They are safe and liberated from captivity. We are currently in the Saudi Arabia capital – Riyadh. The further safe transfer is planned from here to their countries with our partners." Yermak added.
The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW), a government institution under the Defense Intelligence, said five British and two Americans are among the ten foreign prisoners.
"It should be noted that the release of foreign soldiers from captivity took place as part of the largest exchange since the full-scale invasion of Russia," CHTPW said Thursday. "The liberated heroes are waiting for rehabilitation and adaptation; they will receive the necessary treatment," CHTPW added.
1 hr 41 min ago
North Korea denies selling weapons to Russia
From CNN’s Yoonjung Seo and Larry Register
North Korea has denied exporting weapons or ammunition to Russia – and blamed the United States for "circulating the rumor."
“We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them,” the Vice Director General of the General Bureau of Equipment of the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement that ran in state media outlet KCNA.
KCNA said North Korea condemned the US “for thoughtlessly circulating the rumor against (North Korea) to pursue its base political and military aim” and said the US should keep its mouth shut.
Shelling damages cables providing power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor, UN watchdog says
From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq
Cables providing electricity to one of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's reactors were damaged by shelling on Wednesday, the UN nuclear watchdog said.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said the shelling had temporarily forced reactor number six "to rely on emergency diesel generators for the power it needs for essential safety functions."
The five other reactors were not affected and continued " to receive power directly from the plant's off-site power line that was restored last week," IAEA added.
The plant in southern Ukraine, with six reactors, is the largest nuclear power station in Europe. It was mostly built in the Soviet era and became Ukrainian property after its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
"Work is underway to repair the damaged cables," the IAEA's statement said.
"This once again demonstrates the urgent necessity to establish such a zone around the ZNPP. Until yesterday, there seemed to be less shelling at or near the plant, but this latest episode shows that the danger remains very real, It hasn't gone away, and we can't afford to lose any more time," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.
1 min ago
In speech to the UN, Zelensky calls for special tribunal to punish Russia
From CNN's Jonny Hallam
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called for a special tribunal to be created to punish Russia for invading Ukraine during his pre-recorded speech to the United Nations General Assembly.
"This will become a signal to all would be aggressors, that they must value peace or be brought to responsibility by the world," Zelensky said in his speech.
"A crime has been committed against Ukraine and we demand just punishment. The crime was committed against our state borders. The crime was committed against the lives of our people," Zelensky said. "Ukraine demands punishment for trying to steal our territory" and for the murder of thousands of people.
1 hr 9 min ago
Zelensky calls for Russia to be stripped of UN veto power
From CNN's Jonny Hallam, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Caitlin Hu
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday addressed the United Nations, urging world leaders to unite against Russia's war in Ukraine and strip Moscow of its veto power on the UN Security Council, among other actions.
"A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand punishment," Zelensky said, wearing his now-customary fatigues in a prerecorded message that was met with a standing ovation from scattered delegates in the hall in New York.
Russia's invasion of a fellow member state had upturned the world order, he said, echoing assessments made by several world leaders on the same stage earlier that day, including US President Joe Biden.
In his speech to the UN General Assembly, Zelensky said:
"So long as the aggressor is party to decision making in the international organization, you must be insulated from them, at least until aggression stops.
"Reject the right to vote. Deprive delegation rights. Remove the right of veto -- if it is a member of the UN Security Council."
Some context: Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is one of five countries that have the right to veto.
Some detainees rounded up in Russia protests are being conscripted directly into military: monitoring group
From CNN’s Matthew Chance & Katya Krebs
Some of the protesters being arrested following nationwide protests against the Ukraine war and Putin’s announcement Wednesday of a partial mobilization are being drafted directly into Russia’s military, according to the independent monitoring group OVD-Info.
Protesters detained by Russian riot police on Wednesday, and who were being held in at least four police stations, were being conscripted directly, said spokeswoman Maria Kuznetsova of OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group, in a phone call with CNN.
One of the detainees has been threatened with prosecution for refusing to be drafted, she said.
The government has said that punishment for refusing the draft is now 15 years in jail.