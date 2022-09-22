World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam and Andrew Raine, CNN

Updated 12:46 a.m. ET, September 22, 2022
31 min ago

Analysis: Biden's new mission is heading off any possibility of a nuclear crisis with Russia

From CNN's Stephen Collinson

US President Joe Biden's historic mission is now clear — shepherding the world through the most alarming nuclear brinkmanship since the darkest days of the Cold War.

All of Biden's other challenges -- from high inflation, Covid-19, climate change and the building showdown with China -- pale against the peril posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's fresh escalation of the war in Ukraine.

Putin's implied threat that he could use nuclear weapons, delivered in a speech on Wednesday -- and his warning that he was not bluffing -- made Biden's own speech at the UN General Assembly seem all the more grave.

"This war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state and Ukrainians' right to exist as a people," Biden said, branding the invasion as a direct assault on the rule-based order epitomized by the UN.

"That should make your blood run cold," he added.

Putin's announcement of a partial national mobilization is being seen outside Russia as an admission of failure for his Ukraine operation so far, and of rising domestic political pressure. But forthcoming referendums in captured Ukrainian territory on joining Russia, that are described by the West as a sham, take the war to a tense new stage. 

If these areas do join Russia, Ukrainian attacks on them using Western arms could in theory be interpreted as an assault on the Russian motherland itself. 

This potentially makes Putin's threat to use nuclear arms to defend Russian territory a significant escalation.

The Russian leader is clearly seeking to scare Western publics and to make Washington and allied capitals think again about their support for Ukraine, which has helped turn his invasion into such a disaster. 

Putin could well be bluffing about the possible use of Russia's nuclear arsenal. But then again, maybe he's not.

10 min ago

"We exchanged one fan of Russia for 200 warriors," Ukrainian President Zelensky says 

From CNN's Victoria Butenko, Yulia Kesaieva, and Mohammed Tawfeeq

Fugitive oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk sits in a chair with his hands cuffed after a special operation was carried out by Security Service of Ukraine on April 12.
Fugitive oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk sits in a chair with his hands cuffed after a special operation was carried out by Security Service of Ukraine on April 12. (Office of President of Ukraine/Getty Images)

Pro-Kremlin Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who was captured back in April, is being exchanged with Russia as part of a prisoner swap, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky said 200 Ukrainian prisoners had returned home in exchange for Medvedchuk. 

"At first, we were offered to return 50 of our people in exchange for one of those in the detention center of the Security Service of Ukraine. We talked. We insisted. The number of 50 increased to 200," Zelensky said during his nightly address.

Vasyl Maliuk, the acting head of the Ukrainian security service, said Medvedchuk "is not just a godfather to Putin's child, but also a documented by us as a traitor."

"Moreover, while working on the Medvedchuk case, we have neutralized multiple agent networks, detained multiple traitors, and received a lot of valuable information that we are using for counterintelligence and will bring us closer to our victory," Maliuk added.

Five Ukrainian commanders were included in the prisoner swap, as were 55 prisoners to be sent to Russia, according to Zelensky.

It's unclear whether the 55 prisoners are all Russians or pro-Russians, but Zelensky described them as people "who fought against Ukraine, and those who betrayed Ukraine." 

According to Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, a total of 215 prisoners of war have been released as part of an exchange of POWs between Russia and Ukraine, including ten foreign prisoners.

Among those freed today from captivity, there are 108 Azov fighters and other formations," Yermak said. Those fighters from the controversial Azov Battalion, part of the National Guard of Ukraine, which Russia has previously called neo-Nazis.

Yermak also said 10 foreigners were among those swapped.

"Based on the requests of our international partners, we have also returned 10 foreign defenders of Ukraine. These are the representatives of those countries, who assist us the most – the United States, Great Britain, Croatia, Sweden and Morocco," Yermak said.

The head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umerov, said, "They are safe and liberated from captivity. We are currently in the Saudi Arabia capital – Riyadh. The further safe transfer is planned from here to their countries with our partners." Yermak added.

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW), a government institution under the Defense Intelligence, said five British and two Americans are among the ten foreign prisoners.

"It should be noted that the release of foreign soldiers from captivity took place as part of the largest exchange since the full-scale invasion of Russia," CHTPW said Thursday.
"The liberated heroes are waiting for rehabilitation and adaptation; they will receive the necessary treatment," CHTPW added. 
32 min ago

North Korea denies selling weapons to Russia

From CNN’s Yoonjung Seo and Larry Register

North Korea has denied exporting weapons or ammunition to Russia – and blamed the United States for "circulating the rumor."

“We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them,” the Vice Director General of the General Bureau of Equipment of the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement that ran in state media outlet KCNA.

KCNA said North Korea condemned the US “for thoughtlessly circulating the rumor against (North Korea) to pursue its base political and military aim” and said the US should keep its mouth shut.

Earlier this month, a US official told CNN that Russia is purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use in Ukraine. The New York Times first reported the purchases.

6 min ago

Shelling damages cables providing power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor, UN watchdog says

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear Power plant in southeastern Ukraine is seen on September 11.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear Power plant in southeastern Ukraine is seen on September 11. (Str/AFP/Getty Images)

Cables providing electricity to one of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's reactors were damaged by shelling on Wednesday, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said the shelling had temporarily forced reactor number six "to rely on emergency diesel generators for the power it needs for essential safety functions."

The five other reactors were not affected and continued " to receive power directly from the plant's off-site power line that was restored last week," IAEA added.

The plant in southern Ukraine, with six reactors, is the largest nuclear power station in Europe. It was mostly built in the Soviet era and became Ukrainian property after its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

"Work is underway to repair the damaged cables," the IAEA's statement said.

"This once again demonstrates the urgent necessity to establish such a zone around the ZNPP. Until yesterday, there seemed to be less shelling at or near the plant, but this latest episode shows that the danger remains very real, It hasn't gone away, and we can't afford to lose any more time," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.
1 min ago

Zelensky calls for Russia to be stripped of UN veto power

From CNN's Jonny Hallam, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Caitlin Hu

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the United Nations on Wednesday September 21.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the United Nations on Wednesday September 21. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday addressed the United Nations, urging world leaders to unite against Russia's war in Ukraine and strip Moscow of its veto power on the UN Security Council, among other actions.

"A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand punishment," Zelensky said, wearing his now-customary fatigues in a prerecorded message that was met with a standing ovation from scattered delegates in the hall in New York.

Russia's invasion of a fellow member state had upturned the world order, he said, echoing assessments made by several world leaders on the same stage earlier that day, including US President Joe Biden

In his speech to the UN General Assembly, Zelensky said:

"So long as the aggressor is party to decision making in the international organization, you must be insulated from them, at least until aggression stops. 

"Reject the right to vote. Deprive delegation rights. Remove the right of veto -- if it is a member of the UN Security Council."

Some context: Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is one of five countries that have the right to veto.

Read more

33 min ago

Some detainees rounded up in Russia protests are being conscripted directly into military: monitoring group

From CNN’s Matthew Chance & Katya Krebs

Some of the protesters being arrested following nationwide protests against the Ukraine war and Putin’s announcement Wednesday of a partial mobilization are being drafted directly into Russia’s military, according to the independent monitoring group OVD-Info.

Protesters detained by Russian riot police on Wednesday, and who were being held in at least four police stations, were being conscripted directly, said spokeswoman Maria Kuznetsova of OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group, in a phone call with CNN.

One of the detainees has been threatened with prosecution for refusing to be drafted, she said. 

The government has said that punishment for refusing the draft is now 15 years in jail. 

34 min ago

More than 1,000 people detained for anti-war protests: monitoring group

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova 

At least 1,045 people have been detained across Russia in a crackdown on anti-war protests across two dozen cities in Russia, according to the independent monitoring group OVD-Info on Wednesday. 

Arrests took place in Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk, Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Novosibirsk, Ulan-Ude, Tomsk, Ufa, Perm, Belgorod and Moscow, according to the OVD-info tally. 

Moscow prosecutor's office published a statement on Wednesday warning citizens against participation in protests, threatening them with up to 15 years in jail.

Almost one hundred people were detained in St Petersburg on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization to increase the availability of troops for the war in Ukraine. 

Photos released on OVD-Info's Telegram channel showed police in Saint Petersburg using batons against protestors. Videos show police attempting to contain behind barriers a crowd gathering at Isakiivskiy Cathedral, amid chants of “no mobilization."

Videos from Moscow show several protesters being carried away by the police at a demonstration in the center of the city.

One video posted by a journalist from the Moscow internet publication The Village shows dozens of people in Arbatskaya street chanting “Let him go” as one man is carried away.

There was also video from the city of Yekaterinburg of a struggle between police officers and protesters.

As of 8 p.m. Moscow time, 535 people had been detained in 30 cities across Russia, according to OVD-Info.

Most protests appear to have attracted a few dozen people. 

Tim Lister, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Anastasia Graham-Yooll contributed reporting.

34 min ago

There's a sharp rise in demand for flights out of Moscow right now

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova and Tim Lister

Flight sales websites in Russia indicate that all direct flights to countries that do not require Russian visas are sold out through Friday at least.

Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul, Yerevan in Armenia and Baku in Azerbaijan are among those that are full, according to ticket aggregator sites.

The term “leaving Russia” saw a sharp spike in searches among Russians over the past 24 hours, according to Google Trends.

Google Trends also shows there has been a sharp rise in people searching “Aviasales,” which is a leading Russian flight sales engine. The number has quadrupled in the last 24 hours.

According to Aviasales, a ticket aggregator, one-way tickets on Friday out of Moscow to Istanbul are starting at $2,715 per ticket. Before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization announcement, the tickets cost about $350.

A survey of one-way fares in coming days to Belgrade, Tel Aviv and Istanbul shows a doubling and tripling of prices. 

Russian state carrier Aeroflot's website showed that only business-class tickets were available for flights to Armenia Wednesday. According to the Aviasales website late Wednesday, one-way tickets from Moscow to the Armenian capital of Yerevan were available Thursday for $4,241, with multiple stops. All economy-class tickets to Armenia are sold out until Sept. 28. 

"Due to inquiries from passengers and the media, we would like to inform you that Aeroflot Group airlines are operating as usual. There are no restrictions on ticket sales," Aeroflot said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier announced the immediate partial mobilization of Russian citizens.

35 min ago

EU foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine

From CNN's Caitlin Hu and Nicki Brown

Foreign ministers of European Union member states, currently in New York attending the United Nations General Assembly, will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the recent developments related to Russia's war in Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat announced at a press briefing. 

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said the meeting was called after a speech from Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Borrell described as the Russian leader's implicit threat to use nuclear weapons. 

Tonight, immediately after knowing the words of Mr. Putin, I am convening an extraordinary and ad hoc informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers with the purpose to agree on a common line. And the common line I'm sure can be summarized as saying, 'We will not be intimidated and will continue full support for Ukraine’s sovereignty,'" he said.

Borrell said Putin looked "like he [was] speaking with ... panic and desperation" in his announcement of an immediate partial mobilization of Russian citizens.

"He is doubling [down] on a failing strategy. By the threat of using nuclear weapons, he is trying to intimidate Ukraine and all countries that support. But he will fail," Borrell said. 

In response to a question about what will happen at tonight's emergency meeting, he said:

"I think ministers have to discuss this threat to reiterate continuous support for Ukraine and to alert the international community about the unacceptable situation in which Putin is putting all of us. The ministers will discuss how to continue military support to Ukraine, how to continue putting pressure on Russia."  

He also said that new EU sanctions against Russia would be "on the table." 

"I will start proposing what to do with sanctions. And we will reinforce our reach out to all states in the world in order to share with them our strong concern for this situation," Borrell said. 

Borrell said he does not have plans to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is also in New York to attend the UN meeting.