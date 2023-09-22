President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday vowed to liberate the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut and two other key Ukrainian cities from Russian occupation during a discussion with US editors in Washington.
Bakhmut, which has been the scene of the some of the fiercest fighting of the war, has long been a target for Ukraine after Russian forces claimed control of the city in May following a months-long slog in which soldiers had to grind for every inch of territory.
"We will de-occupy Bakhmut," Zelensky said. "I think that we will de-occupy two more cities," he added. "I will not tell you what cities, sorry. And so we have the plan. Very, very comprehensive plan.”
Here's what else Zelensky addressed:
- Congressional support: Zelensky told the editors that during his meetings with US lawmakers Thursday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said deciding what to do about Ukraine aid was "not simple" but assured him "they will be on our side." McCarthy previously said he would not commit to putting Ukraine aid on the chamber's floor by end of the year. The Biden administration has been asking Congress for more Ukraine funding amid divisions among Republican lawmakers.
- Long-range missiles: Zelensky raised Ukraine's push for long-range missiles, such as the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which weren't included in the new aid package the White House announced Thursday. Speaking to Ukraine's need for the weapons, Zelensky told US media: "We don't have another way out."
- Israel ties: Zelensky said he was "happy" with his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly earlier this week, citing both countries' frayed relations with Iran, which the US says has supplied Russia with drones to attack Ukraine. "I'm happy with meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. ... It's good for Ukraine," Zelensky said. "But I really think that is even better for Israel. Because there is a dangerous moment and we have to be very serious with Iran."
- On the counteroffensive: Zelensky also said Ukraine would not let up in its ongoing counteroffensive, saying he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was hoping for a lull in hostilities to renew his invading forces. "I know what Putin wants. I know it ... one of the best persons who understands him very well. 100%," Zelensky said. "And I knew that he needs pause because he really lost people, professional army, lost. They're dead."