Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov blamed the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal on what he described as broken promises by Ukraine and the United Nations, in remarks made after his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday.
He also said that the United States and other allies of Ukraine are "directly at war" with Moscow, and told a news conference that Ukraine's blueprint for peace is not “feasible” or “realistic."
- Black Sea grain deal: Lavrov shut down the possibility of Russia returning to the Black Sea grain deal, saying the Kremlin felt it had been deceived. Lavrov said the agreement — which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022, but fell apart a year later — rested on guarantees to both Kyiv and Moscow. "If the Ukrainian part of the package was carried out quite efficiently and quickly, then the Russian part was not carried out at all," Lavrov said.
- "Direct" war with US: When asked by a journalist at what point the US becomes directly involved in war against Russia, as opposed to engaged in a proxy conflict, Lavrov said “You can call this whatever you want to call this, but they are directly at war with us. We can call this a hybrid war, but that doesn’t change the reality." He added; “They are effectively engaged in hostilities with us, using the Ukrainians as fodder."
- Peace plan: Lavrov also told the news conference in New York that Ukraine's blueprint for peace is not “feasible” or “realistic." The Russian Foreign Minister said everyone understands that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula — which he has said cannot include ceding any territory to Russia — is not feasible. But “at the same time, everyone says this is only conditions for negotiation,” Lavrov said.
