Two people have been killed in the latest Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson overnight.

A 53-year-old man died as a result of an artillery strike on Zaporizhzhia, according to Yurii Malashko, head of the region's military administration.

Russia fired at 25 locations across Zaporizhzhia, Malashko said, damaging houses and infrastructure.

In Kharkiv, a 67-year-old was wounded in Russian attacks over the past day, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv region military administration said on Sunday.

Meanwhile in Kherson region, one person died as a result of Russian shelling over the past day, according to the Kherson city military administration.

Damage was recorded in Kherson and five other settlements in the region, it said.

Elsewhere in southern Ukraine, Russia launched several artillery attacks on Nikopol region, injuring a 25-year-old man who has been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and is in serious condition, Serhii Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk region military administration said on Telegram Sunday.

A department store building and a kindergarten were damaged in Nikopol, Lysak said.

In the northeast, Russia also attacked the Sumy region overnight, firing three times at two communities, the Sumy regional military administration said. There were no reports of injuries.