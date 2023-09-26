US Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine and are "getting prepared to reinforce our brigades," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.

"I am grateful to our allies for fulfilling the agreements! We are looking for new contracts and expanding the geography of supply," Zelensky said in a Telegram statement.

The Pentagon confirmed that the first batch, which includes 31 Abrams tanks, have arrived in Ukraine. The armored capability adds a powerful ground component to Ukrainian troops, who have already endured more than a year and a half of war.

Catch up on the latest developments:

Black Sea attacks: Russian ships are still launching strikes on Ukraine following the alleged death of the commander of Moscow's Black Sea Fleet on Friday in one of Kyiv’s boldest attacks yet on occupied Crimea, a Ukrainian navy spokesperson said. However, the spokesperson said the Russian attacks are being launched "by inertia," and claimed the alleged death of Adm. Viktor Sokolov and 33 other officers had thrown the Black Sea Fleet into disarray. CNN has reached out to the Russian defense ministry for comment.

Russian ships are still launching strikes on Ukraine following the alleged death of the commander of Moscow's Black Sea Fleet on Friday in one of Kyiv’s boldest attacks yet on occupied Crimea, a Ukrainian navy spokesperson said. However, the spokesperson said the Russian attacks are being launched "by inertia," and claimed the alleged death of Adm. Viktor Sokolov and 33 other officers had thrown the Black Sea Fleet into disarray. CNN has reached out to the Russian defense ministry for comment. Odesa strikes: Russian strikes killed at least two people and caused "significant damage" to Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Monday. Moscow's forces have repeatedly targeted the southern port following the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal in July.

Russian strikes killed at least two people and caused "significant damage" to Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Monday. Moscow's forces have repeatedly targeted the southern port following the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal in July. Kherson shelling: Russian attacks also killed at least six people and wounded five others in the southern Kherson region on Monday, Ukrainian officials said. Only a quarter of the population remains in the city of Beryslav as civilians evacuate in the wake of intense Russian shelling, officials said.

Russian attacks also killed at least six people and wounded five others in the southern Kherson region on Monday, Ukrainian officials said. Only a quarter of the population remains in the city of Beryslav as civilians evacuate in the wake of intense Russian shelling, officials said. Ukrainian attacks: Russian forces on Monday thwarted Ukrainian missile and drone attacks on Crimea and regions bordering Ukraine, officials said. Air defenses shot down four Ukrainian drones over the western Kursk region and seven drones over the neighboring Belgorod region, the Russian defense ministry and regional officials reported. Russian forces also foiled a missile attack over Crimea's largest city Sevastopol, the ministry said.

Russian forces on Monday thwarted Ukrainian missile and drone attacks on Crimea and regions bordering Ukraine, officials said. Air defenses shot down four Ukrainian drones over the western Kursk region and seven drones over the neighboring Belgorod region, the Russian defense ministry and regional officials reported. Russian forces also foiled a missile attack over Crimea's largest city Sevastopol, the ministry said. UN accuses Russia: There is "continuous evidence" Russian forces are committing war crimes in Ukraine, the United Nations Human Rights Council said. The council alleged that attacks in Ukraine include “unlawful attacks with explosive weapons, attacks harming civilians, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and attacks on energy infrastructure.”

Here's where the state of control stands in Ukraine: